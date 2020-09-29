Monarchs edge Creston/O-M for first win of 2020

Hildebrand also caught one pass for 33 yards, while Jaden Gonzalez hauled in two of Wessel’s passes for 12 yards.

For Creston/O-M, Garon Wurster led all Panther ballcarriers with 78 yards on 10 carries.

Briley Hayes also ran the ball 11 times for 71 yards.

The Monarch defense disrupted Creston/O-M’s offense all night, as Panther QB Cole Strider was just 6-of-23 for 41 yards with one interception in passing.

Defensively for D-S, Gallup led the team with nine tackles and five assists. Hildebrand had five tackles and three assists.

Evan Turin also picked off a pass for the Monarchs.

"Nothing has come easy this season, but it was great to see the guys stick to the game plan and continue to strive to get better. We played four good quarters at Harlan and I think we had four good quarters tonight," commented Van Kley.

"Tonight, I think you saw two teams really fighting to find their identity. Both teams battled all night and fortunately we were able to get our first win," he added.