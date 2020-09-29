Monarchs edge Creston/O-M for first win of 2020

Denison-Schleswig recorded its first victory of the 2020 football season on Friday night, as the Monarchs celebrated homecoming with a 7-0 triumph over Creston/Orient-Macksburg in Class 3A, District 9 action at Denison.
The win moved Chad Van Kley’s D-S squad to 1-2 in District 9 and 1-4 overall going into this Friday’s district matchup against 3A second-ranked Lewis Central (5-0, 3-0) at Council Bluffs.
Friday’s loss dropped Creston/O-M to 0-3 in District 9 and 1-4 overall.
After a scoreless first half, D-S netted the lone touchdown of the game with just over six minutes left in the third quarter on a 52-yard scamper by Jaxson Hildebrand, who led all rushers in the game with 93 yards on 14 carries.
Creston/O-M actually outgained D-S in total yards, 245-212.
The Panthers gained 204 of their total yards rushing, while the Monarchs earned 143 of their total yards via the ground.
Nathan Gallup added five rushes for 26 yards and Carter Wessel had 21 yards on seven attempts for D-S.
In the passing department, Wessel was 8-of-18 for 69 yards with an interception.
Hildebrand also caught one pass for 33 yards, while Jaden Gonzalez hauled in two of Wessel’s passes for 12 yards.
For Creston/O-M, Garon Wurster led all Panther ballcarriers with 78 yards on 10 carries.
Briley Hayes also ran the ball 11 times for 71 yards.
The Monarch defense disrupted Creston/O-M’s offense all night, as Panther QB Cole Strider was just 6-of-23 for 41 yards with one interception in passing.
Defensively for D-S, Gallup led the team with nine tackles and five assists. Hildebrand had five tackles and three assists.
Evan Turin also picked off a pass for the Monarchs.
"Nothing has come easy this season, but it was great to see the guys stick to the game plan and continue to strive to get better. We played four good quarters at Harlan and I think we had four good quarters tonight," commented Van Kley.
"Tonight, I think you saw two teams really fighting to find their identity. Both teams battled all night and fortunately we were able to get our first win," he added.
"The big key for us was that we didn’t hurt ourselves. We eliminated a lot of our mistakes and took advantage of the opportunities that came our way."
Van Kley was very proud of his team’s defensive effort against the Panthers.
"All night, I thought our defensive pressure was outstanding. Guys like Joe Graeve, Brody Boell and Javier Gonzales were warriors all night," Van Kley said.
"You know, then watching Matthew Weltz knock down a pass on fourth down late to give us the ball back and preserve the win for us was
great. That’s about as sweet as it gets."
"I couldn’t be more proud of the guys. It’s a different season for everyone, but we just told the kids to keep fighting and playing hard. They did that and that’s what I’m most proud of," Van Kley said.
"We know the challenge ahead of us against Lewis Central. We’ve played eight good quarters in a row, so now we have to make it 12 against a quality opponent. Our kids will battle and we’re excited for the challenge," Van Kley stated.
Score by Quarters
Creston/O-M..............0 0 0 0 - 0
D-S.............................0 0 7 0 - 7
Scoring
Third Quarter
D-S - Jaxson Hildebrand 52 run (Griseldo Madera kick)
Team Statistics
D-S C/O-M
First Downs: 9 15
Rushes/yards: 29-143 31-204
Passing yards: 69-41
Comp/att/int: 8-18-1 6-23-1
Total yards: 212, 245
Punts/avg: 6-38.0 4-38.0
Fumbles/lost: 0-0 0-0
Penalties/yards: 4-33; 5-37
D-S Individual Statistics
Rushing: Jaxson Hildebrand 14-93; Nathan Gallup 5-26; Carter Wessel 7-21
Passing: Wessel 8-18, 69 yards, 1 interception
Receiving: Hildebrand 1-33; Jaden Gonzalez 2-12; Aiden Schuttinga 1-7; Evan Turin 1-7; Matthew Weltz 1-6; Colin Reis 1-4
Scoring: Hildebrand 6 points; Griseldo Madera 1 point
Punting: Turin 6-38.0
Tackles: Gallup 9 UA, 5 A; Hildebrand 5 UA, 3 A; Javier Gonzales 4 UA, 1 A; Turin 3 UA, 1 A; Austin Wessel 3 UA, 2 A; Jesse Velasquez 3 UA; Wessel 2 UA, 1 A; Weltz 2 UA; Brady Boell 2 UA, 1 A;
Interceptions: Turin 1