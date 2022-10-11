Monarchs edge Le Mars to capture homecoming football contest

Kamari Cotton-Moya’s Denison-Schleswig football team capped homecoming week with a thrilling 13-7 Class 4A, District 1 victory over Le Mars on Friday night at Denison.

The win was the second in a row for D-S, which improved to 2-1 in District 1 and 4-3 overall going into this Friday’s district matchup with Fort Dodge High at Denison.

The game against the Dodgers will be the final home game of the 2022 regular season for D-S, which will wrap up its regular season on Friday, October 21, at Webster City.

Friday’s six-point triumph also kept D-S in the hunt for a postseason playoff berth in Class 4A.

D-S went up 7-0 at the 7:51 mark of the first quarter on a two-yard touchdown run by Monarch quarterback Luke Wiebers and Carson Seuntjens’ PAT kick.

Seuntjens added a pair of field goals in the second quarter from 33 yards with 9:35 left and 31 yards with 2:26 remaining, as the D-S went into halftime with a 13-0 lead over the visiting Bulldogs.

Early in the second quarter, D-S had an apparent touchdown pass of 35 yards from Wiebers to Jake Fink called back because of a holding penalty.

Le Mars scored the lone points of the second half on a nine-yard touchdown run by Beau Waddle with 3:41 left in the third quarter and Jovany Kobongo’s PAT kick.

D-S had a pair of defensive stands deep in Monarch territory in the fourth quarter, as the Monarchs forced the Bulldogs to turn the ball over downs with 5:07 left at the D-S 10-yard line and then with just over two minutes left at the 15-yard line.

“It was a cold night, but our guys played tough throughout. We haven’t had a lot of things go our way this season, but the guys put it all together tonight and played well on both sides of the ball,” commented Cotton-Moya, who said it was his team’s most complete game of the season.

“That’s what we’ve been waiting for. It’s pretty exciting for the guys to win their homecoming game against a quality team like Le Mars,” he added.

“Our defense played lights out tonight. We had our backs against the wall a few times tonight, but we had a lot of players step up and make some big plays.”

“The win will only give our guys more confidence

going into our final home game with Fort Dodge,” remarked Cotton-Moya, whose team netted 188 total yards, including 116 yards rushing.

Le Mars tallied 214 total yards on offense, including 150 yards rushing.

Jaxson Hildebrand led all D-S ballcarriers with 18 rushes for 82 yards.

Wiebers ran the ball 13 times for 24 yards with his team’s lone touchdown run of the game in the first quarter.

Through the air, Wiebers was 7-of-14 for 72 yards with an interception.

Jesse Velasquez caught two passes for 36 yards on the night. Seuntjens had two pass receptions for 10 yards, while Hildebrand caught one pass for 12 yards.

Defensively for D-S, Wiebers led with seven solo tackles. Hildebrand added 6.5 tackles, including five solos.

Ricardo Casillas also had four solo tackles for the Monarchs.

Seuntjens, who had the two field goals and one PAT kick, also picked off a pass in the first quarter for the Monarchs.

Score by Quarters

Le Mars...................0 0 7 0 - 7

D-S..........................7 6 0 0 - 13

Scoring

First Quarter

D-S - Luke Wiebers 2 run (Carson Seuntjens kick), 7:51

Second Quarter

D-S - Seuntjens 33 field goal, 9:35

D-S - Seuntjens 31 field goal, 2:26

Third Quarter

L - Beau Waddle 9 run (Jovany Kobongo kick), 3:41

D-S Individual Statistics

Rushing: Jaxson Hildebrand 18-82; Luke Wiebers 13-24, 1 TD; Jake Fink 1-8; Blaine Brodsky 1-2

Passing: Wiebers 7-14, 72 yards, 1 interception

Receiving: Jesse Velasquez 2-36; Seuntjens 2-10; Hildebrand 1-12; Gavin Hipnar 1-9; Fink 1-5

Scoring: Seuntjens 7 points; Wiebers 6 points

Punting: 3-102 (34.0)

Tackle leaders: Wiebers 7 solo; Hildebrand 6.5 (5 solo); Jordan Von Tersch 4.0 (3 solo); Ricardo Casillas 4 solo; Gage Head 3.5 (3 solo); Wyatt Johnson 3.5 (3 solo); Brodsky 3.0 (2 solo); Ever Gonzalez 3 solo