Monarchs edge Warriors on soccer field

Denison-Schleswig got goals from Ramon Perez, Richard Gonzalez and Edin Barros, as the Monarchs picked up a 3-1 nonconference soccer victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday night at Denison.

The win moved D-S to 5-6 overall in matches on the season.

All four goals were scored in the second half after the two teams battled for 40 minutes in the first half without a score.

D-S got off a total of 20 shots against the Warriors.