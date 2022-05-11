 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monarchs edge Warriors on soccer field

  • Updated
  • 0
D-S boys soccer vs. SB-L

Denison-Schleswig got goals from Ramon Perez, Richard Gonzalez and Edin Barros, as the Monarchs picked up a 3-1 nonconference soccer victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday night at Denison.

The win moved D-S to 5-6 overall in matches on the season.

All four goals were scored in the second half after the two teams battled for 40 minutes in the first half without a score.

D-S got off a total of 20 shots against the Warriors.

Christopher Magana played in goal for the Monarchs and had five saves.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Recommended for you