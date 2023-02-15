The Denison-Schleswig boys put together an outstanding second half on February 7, as the Monarchs earned a 60-43 nonconference basketball victory over Ballard, Huxley at Denison.

The win was the third in a row for D-S, which improved to 14-4 overall on the season.

Ballard, out of the Raccoon River Conference, led 15-10 after one quartrer and went into halftime up five at 29-24.

The second half belonged to Derek Fink’s D-S club, though, as the Monarchs outscored the Bombers 36-14 over the final 16 minutes, including 22-7 in the fourth quarter alone.

Three D-S boys reached double figures, led by Carson Seuntjens, who poured in a game-high 21 points to go with five rebounds and two assists.

Lance Arkfeld chipped in with 11 points and seven boards, while Jaxon Wessel netted 10 points with seven boards, six assists and two steals.

Luke Wiebers tallied eight points, six boards, three assists and two steals.

Jake Fink finished with four points, five assists, three boards and two steals. Gavin Hipnar also had four points with five boards and three blocks.

Ricardo Casillas wound up with two points and one steal for the hosts, which were 2-of-11 from three-point range and 23-of-51 overall from the field for 45.1 percent.

The Monarchs converted 12-of-18 free throws.

Ballard, on the other hand, was just 5-of-29 from behind the three-point arc and 17-of-54 overall from the floor for 31.5 percent.

The Bombers went to the foul line only six times with four conversions.

D-S dominated the glass by a 36-24 margin.

“Tonight, we got off to a slow start and I really thought Ballard was the more aggressive, assertive and physical team in the first half, and our missed shots in the first quarter affected our defensive intensity,” commented Fink.

“In the second half, I thought our guys did a really good job of ramping up their defensive focus and effort and that kick-started a run in the third quarter that bled into the fourth quarter and we outscored them 36-14 in the second half,” the Monarch boss remarked.

Ballard fell to 8-10 overall with the loss.