Monarchs even record at 2-2 with victory over Yellow Jackets

Denison-Schleswig concluded the non-district portion of its football schedule on Friday night with a 49-22 victory over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Friday night at Council Bluffs.
The win also snapped a two-game losing streak for Kamari Cotton-Moya’s D-S squad, which moved to 2-2 overall going into this Friday’s Class 4A, District 1 opener against Spencer at Denison.
The contest with Spencer also will be the Monarchs’ homecoming game.
Up 6-0 after one quarter, D-S outscored T.J. 15-8 in the second quarter for a 21-8 lead at halftime.
T.J. scored the lone touchdown in the third quarter and pulled to within 21-15 going into the fourth when the Monarchs outscored the Yellow Jackets 28-7 over the final 12 minutes to win going away.
After a Devin Fink one-yard touchdown run with 10:51 left in the fourth quarter to give D-S a 29-15 lead, T.J.’s Lane Toman returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a score to pull his team to within 29-22.
T.J. would not score again, though, as the Monarchs put up 20 consecutive points over the final 5:56 for the win.
D-S finished the game with 285 total yards, including 171 yards rushing and 114 yards passing.
Four different D-S players combined for five rushing touchdowns.
Jaxson Hildebrand ran the ball 20 times for 97 yards with two touchdown runs of one yard in the first quarter and six yards in the fourth.
D-S quarterback Luke Wiebers ran five times for 26 yards with a one-yard TD run in the second quarter.
Devin Fink had five carries for 23 yards with a one-yard TD run early in the fourth.
Matthew Weltz also ran three times for 30 yards with a 28-yard scoring run to his credit midway through the fourth.
Weltz was on the receiving end of a 19-yard TD pass as well, hauling in a throw from Wiebers midway through the second quarter.
Weltz caught two passes for 37 yards.
Wiebers finished 7-of-11 for 114 yards in the passing department with the one TD throw.
Jake Fink, who had one pass reception for 26 yards, accounted for his team’s final touchdown at the 1:26 mark of the fourth quarter after picking off a pass and returning it 35 yards for a score.
Defensively for D-S, Devin Fink led with 5.5 tackles, including two solos. Jordan Von Tersch had 5.0 tackles with three solos. Trey Brotherton added 4.0 tackles with two solos.
"The guys played with a lot of effort and energy tonight. I thought we did a great job of establishing the run and that just opened everything up for us," commented Cotton-Moya.
"We were able to sustain a lot of drives and then able to finish near the goal line. I was very happy with our offensive production. Defensively, I think we kep them under 100 yards rushing and that was key," he added.
"We had a lot of guys step up, but I thought Hildebrand and Weltz both had fantastic games. I also thought Von Tersch stepped up at linebacker and played well defensively."
"I thought we played a full game tonight. They (T.J.) cut into the lead early in the fourth quarter, but our guys battled down the stretch and fought until the end," Cotton-Moya remarked.
The loss for T.J. dropped the Yellow Jackets to 0-4 on the season going into this Friday’s matchup with Lewis Central.
Score by Quarters
D-S.......................6 15 0 28 - 49
C.B.T.J...................0 8 7 7 - 22
Scoring
First Quarter
D-S - Jaxson Hildebrand 1 run (kick failed), 5:15
Second Quarter
D-S - Luke Wiebers 1 run (Lance Arkfeld pass from Wiebers), 9:14
D-S - Matthew Weltz 19 pass from Wiebers (Carson Seuntjens kick), 4:29
C.B.T.J. - Lane Toman 15 pass from Austin Schubert (run good), 0:00
Third Quarter
C.B.T.J. - Schubert 3 run (kick good), 3:42
Fourth Quarter
D-S - Devin Fink 1 run (Gavin Hipnar pass from Wiebers), 10:51
C.B.T.J. - Toman 96 kickoff return (kick good), 10:40
D-S - Weltz 28 run (Seuntjens kick), 5:56
D-S - Hildebrand 6 run (kick no good), 2:10
D-S - Jake Fink 35 interception (Seuntjens kick), 1:26
D-S Individual Statistics
Rushing: Jaxson Hildebrand 20-97, 2 TDs; Matthew Weltz 3-30, 1 TD; Luke Wiebers 5-26, 1 TD; Devin Fink 5-23, 1 TD
Passing: Wiebers 7-11-114 yards, 1 TD
Receiving: Weltz 2-37, 1 TD; Jake Fink 1-26; Aiden Schuttinga 1-23; Gavin Hipnar 1-16; Trey Brotherton 1-9; Hildebrand 1-3
Scoring: Weltz 12 points; Hildebrand 12 points; Devin Fink 6 points; Luke Wiebers 6 points; Jake Fink 6 points; Lance Arkfeld 2 points; Gavin Hipnar 4 points; Carson Seuntjens 3 points