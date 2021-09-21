Monarchs even record at 2-2 with victory over Yellow Jackets

Defensively for D-S, Devin Fink led with 5.5 tackles, including two solos. Jordan Von Tersch had 5.0 tackles with three solos. Trey Brotherton added 4.0 tackles with two solos.

"The guys played with a lot of effort and energy tonight. I thought we did a great job of establishing the run and that just opened everything up for us," commented Cotton-Moya.

"We were able to sustain a lot of drives and then able to finish near the goal line. I was very happy with our offensive production. Defensively, I think we kep them under 100 yards rushing and that was key," he added.

"We had a lot of guys step up, but I thought Hildebrand and Weltz both had fantastic games. I also thought Von Tersch stepped up at linebacker and played well defensively."

"I thought we played a full game tonight. They (T.J.) cut into the lead early in the fourth quarter, but our guys battled down the stretch and fought until the end," Cotton-Moya remarked.

The loss for T.J. dropped the Yellow Jackets to 0-4 on the season going into this Friday’s matchup with Lewis Central.