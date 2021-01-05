Monarchs fall at home to Falcons in nonconference play

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys returned to the basketball court on Saturday and suffered a 69-37 nonconference loss to Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove at Denison.

It was the first contest after the holiday break and only the second home game this season for D-S, which fell to 3-4 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) Hawkeye 10 Conference clash against Kuemper Catholic at Denison.

Led by Cooper DeJean’s game-high 26 points, O-A/BC-IG raced out to a 20-7 first-quarter lead and enjoyed a 41-21 advantage at halftime.

The Falcons (6-1) then outscored the Monarchs 19-7 in the third quarter to take a 60-28 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

Derek Fink’s D-S club struggled offensively, as the Monarchs were just 4-of-24 from three-point range and 12-of-44 overall from the field for 27.3 percent.

"A tough game for our guys. We got off a rough shooting start and kind of let that bleed over into our lack of assertiveness and aggressiveness on both ends of the floor," commented Fink, whose club hurt itself by committing 20 turnovers in the loss.