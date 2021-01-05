Monarchs fall at home to Falcons in nonconference play

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys returned to the basketball court on Saturday and suffered a 69-37 nonconference loss to Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove at Denison.
It was the first contest after the holiday break and only the second home game this season for D-S, which fell to 3-4 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) Hawkeye 10 Conference clash against Kuemper Catholic at Denison.
Led by Cooper DeJean’s game-high 26 points, O-A/BC-IG raced out to a 20-7 first-quarter lead and enjoyed a 41-21 advantage at halftime.
The Falcons (6-1) then outscored the Monarchs 19-7 in the third quarter to take a 60-28 lead into the final eight minutes of play.
Derek Fink’s D-S club struggled offensively, as the Monarchs were just 4-of-24 from three-point range and 12-of-44 overall from the field for 27.3 percent.
"A tough game for our guys. We got off a rough shooting start and kind of let that bleed over into our lack of assertiveness and aggressiveness on both ends of the floor," commented Fink, whose club hurt itself by committing 20 turnovers in the loss.
"We developed some bad habits that we had been better at right before break. We have to right the ship quickly, as we have a tough conference game at home against Kuemper," he added.
Braiden Heiden paced D-S with 10 points and was the lone Monarch player to reach double figures.
Heiden pulled down eight rebounds as well.
Hunter Emery chipped in with six points and two boards. Carson Seuntjens had five points, five boards and two assists.
Jaxon Wessel also had five points. Matthew Weltz contributed four points and eight boards.
Gavin Hipnar also had four points and one shot block.
Lucas Segebart netted two points and Caden Fletcher had one point to round out the scoring for D-S, which had its lowest scoring output of the season.
JV results
O-A/BC-IG defeated the D-S junior varsity boys, 64-52.
Gavin Hipnar netted 12 points to lead D-S.
Jake Fink also scored in double figures with 10 points, as the Monarchs trailed 33-19 at halftime.
Jakob Wigg and Luke Wiebers each had nine points for D-S.