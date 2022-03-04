Monarchs fall short in bid to reach state after loss to Carroll

Carroll High aggessively took the ball to the basket and it’s tenacious defense harrassed Denison-Schleswig all night, as the Tigers earned a trip to the state basketball tournament with a convincing 74-55 victory over the Monarchs in the Class 3A, Substate 8 title game on Monday night at Atlantic.

D-S, which had won four straight games to reach Monday’s final, including netting postseason victories over Lewis Central and Harlan, saw its 2021-22 season halted at 15-10 overall after falling to Carroll for the second time this season.

With the win, Carroll improved to 16-8 overall and advanced to the Class 3A State Tournament for the first time since 2010 and 12th time in school history.

D-S fell one game shy of reaching the state tournament for the third time in four years after Monday’s 19-point Substate 8 final loss to Randy Bissen’s Carroll club.

“It’s never easy when your season is over. You know, we as coaches ask the kids to give us everything they have, and they’ve done that. It hurts right now and it should, but they have a lot to be proud of. Carroll was just a buzzsaw tonight, and we weren’t able to overcome that,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

D-S scored the game’s first basket for a 2-0 lead and led 4-2 when Carroll scored three consecutive points for a 5-4 lead, a lead the Tigers would never relinquish.

D-S tied the game at 7-7, but that would be the last tie, as Carroll outscored the Monarchs by five in each of the first two quarters to take a 31-21 lead at halftime.

D-S opened the third quarter with a basket to cut Carroll’s lead to eight at 31-23, but the Tigers responded with a 16-6 run to make it 47-29 with two minutes remaining en route to a 52-35 advantage going into the fourth.

Carroll maintained its lead between 15 and 18 points for the majority of the final period and led by as many as 23 in the final minutes of action.

Carroll, which defeated D-S (58-55) back on February 5 at Carroll, had four players reach double figures on Monday night with Kaleb Booth leading the way.

Booth scored a game-high 24 points, adding eight assists, four steals and two rebounds.

He was 11-of-13 at the free throw line, as Carroll was 16-of-24 overall as a team on charity tosses.

Caden Kock chipped in with 17 points, six boards, five steals and two assists.

Evan Hammer had 12 points, four boards, three shot blocks and two assists, while Nick Macke finished with 11 points, five boards, two assists and two steals for the Tigers.

D-S had two players in double figures on Monday night.

Carson Seuntjens led the way with 13 points, including eight in the first half. Jaxon Wessel added 12 points with eight after halftime.

Both Seuntjens and Wessel knocked down a pair of three-point baskets.

Seuntjens also grabbed five rebounds with three assists, two steals and one shot block, while Wessel contributed four boards, one assist and one steal.

Luke Wiebers, who picked up two fouls in the first four minutes of the game, chipped in with nine points, a team-high nine boards, two assists and one steal before fouling out late in the fourth.

Matthew Weltz tallied eight points, all in the second half. He also had two boards and one block.

Aiden Schuttinga netted seven points with all seven after halftime as well. He also had one carom.

Lance Arkfeld had four first-half points with two blocks on the night.

Mike Manuel wound up with two points for the Monarchs, which were 9-of-13 at the free throw line on the night.

From the field, D-S was just 6-of-21 from three-point range and 20-of-45 overall for 44.4 percent.

Carroll’s defense enabled the Tigers to collect 13 steals and force a total of 17 Monarch turnovers in the game.

Monday’s contest was a game of runs and Carroll’s was more lengthy.

“Most definitely. Our runs were four to six-point runs, while Carroll had runs of eight to 10 points. We just couldn’t answer enough and get into a rhythm offensively,” noted Fink, who said that he watched Carroll do some of the things that his team previously had success with, but unable to achieve Monday night.

“In the last few games, we were the aggressor, we got to the loose balls and we controlled the glass, but tonight, Carroll was more aggressive and gained momentum that we weren’t able to get in our favor,” Fink remarked.

“Give Carroll credit as well. They were physical and we didn’t handle that very well tonight. Their kids played hard. Our kids battled, but we just couldn’t match Carroll’s intensity,” stated Fink, who had three Monarch seniors take the court for the last time in Weltz, Schuttinga and Hunter Emery.

“Those three guys have played in a lot of games for us. Their roles changed over the season due to injuries and other circumstances, but they handled it all with class and dignity. They never quit and just kept getting after it,” Fink said.

The D-S boys definitely had an up-and-down season.

The Monarchs won nine of their first 10 games, then lost eight of 10 that included a five-game skid in early February before reeling off four consecutive wins going into Monday’s Substate 8 title game.

“You know, we got off a hot start at 9-1 and were ranked in several polls, but then we lost three straight before picking up a big win over Harlan at home in late January,” Fink said.

A win over Shenandoah followed before the Monarchs lost five straight prior to finishing on a strong note with four wins in their final five games.

“We had a lot of things to figure out down the stretch, but once we did, I thought we could play with anybody and we proved that at times this season. I wish we could have given Carroll a better game tonight, but obviously, we didn’t get that done,” Fink said.

Score by Quarters

Carroll..............15 16 21 22 - 74