Monarchs fall short in regional final defeat at Harlan

A berth in a regional softball final fell just short for the Denison-Schleswig girls on Saturday, as the Monarchs suffered a tough 4-3 loss to Harlan in a Class 4A, Region 2 semifinal game at Harlan.
The setback ended the 2021 season for Kevin Dau’s D-S club at 20-15 overall after the Monarchs lost to the Cyclones for the third time this season.
Saturday’s contest was by far the closest of the three, though, as Harlan won the previous two Hawkeye 10 Conference matchups by the scores of 11-3 and 11-1.
With the win, Harlan improved to 26-11 overall.
"It was just a great high school softball game with a lot of action and excitement on both sides," commented Dau.
"Both teams hit the ball, but they were scattered hits. Both teams played good defense and both teams got outstanding pitching efforts. It really came down to Harlan just getting one more big hit than we did. That was the difference," he added.
D-S went up 1-0 in the top of the first inning, as Paige Kastner walked, stole second and scored on a single to right by Kiana Schulz.
Harlan tied it with a run in the bottom of the second. The Cyclones then scored single runs in the third and fourth frames for a 3-1 lead.
D-S came back with two runs in the top of the fifth to tie it at 3-3.
Kastner led off with a double to right. Cambri Brodersen then singled to put runners at first and third. Kastner would eventually score on a throwing error and Brodersen scampered home on the second hit of the game by Schulz.
D-S went 1-2-3 in the sixth and seventh, setting up Harlan’s final at bat for the win.
With one out, Harlan’s Kennedy Kjergaard drilled a line drive to right field and raced around to third after the ball got past the Monarchs’ Kennedy Marten.
With the D-S defense playing in for a possible bunt, Harlan’s leadoff batter Katie Heithoff then blooped a single just over Monarch first baseman Emma Mendenhall scoring Kjergaard with the winning run.
"The ball was just fair as well. That’s a case where if we had been playing normal defense, Mendenhall makes the catch for the second out, but it just didn’t work out in our favor," Dau said.
Harlan outhit D-S by a slim 7-6 margin.
Schulz finished 2-for-3 with two runs batted in for D-S. Brodersen also was 2-for-4 with one run.
Kastner finished 1-for-3 with two runs, while Mendenhall was 1-for-3 at the plate.
"Schulz for a freshman really stepped up with two big run-scoring singles for us," Dau said.
Freshman pitcher Claire Leinen was outstanding in the circle for D-S, as she gave up the four runs on seven hits with two walks.
"Leinen threw a great game. She did a nice job of changing speeds and keeping the Harlan hitters off-balance for the majority of the game," Dau said.
Harlan senior pitcher Emily Brouse earned the win on Saturday, striking out eight Monarch batters along the way.
"We probably struck out too many times, but the girls did a nice job of laying off a lot of high pitches and making contact," Dau remarked.
Saturday’s game was the final contest for four D-S seniors in Marten, Kastner, Mendenhall and Hannah Weber.
"All four will be greatly missed. Weber was a great teammate and did anything we asked her to do. The other three girls started the last couple of years for us. They all were great leaders and role models for our younger girls. I wish them all nothing but the best in the future," Dau said.