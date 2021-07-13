Monarchs fall short in regional final defeat at Harlan

A berth in a regional softball final fell just short for the Denison-Schleswig girls on Saturday, as the Monarchs suffered a tough 4-3 loss to Harlan in a Class 4A, Region 2 semifinal game at Harlan.

The setback ended the 2021 season for Kevin Dau’s D-S club at 20-15 overall after the Monarchs lost to the Cyclones for the third time this season.

Saturday’s contest was by far the closest of the three, though, as Harlan won the previous two Hawkeye 10 Conference matchups by the scores of 11-3 and 11-1.

With the win, Harlan improved to 26-11 overall.

"It was just a great high school softball game with a lot of action and excitement on both sides," commented Dau.

"Both teams hit the ball, but they were scattered hits. Both teams played good defense and both teams got outstanding pitching efforts. It really came down to Harlan just getting one more big hit than we did. That was the difference," he added.

D-S went up 1-0 in the top of the first inning, as Paige Kastner walked, stole second and scored on a single to right by Kiana Schulz.