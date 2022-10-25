Monarchs fall to Lynx in 4A District 1 action

Webster City recorded nine rushing touchdowns on Friday night, as the Lynx rolled to a 63-7 victory over Denison-Schleswig in Class 4A, District 1 football action at Webster City.

It was the final contest of the 2022 fall campaign for D-S, which finished 2-3 in District 1 and 4-5 overall under second-year head coach Kamari Cotton-Moya.

Webster City, on the other hand, finished 4-1 in District 1 and 6-3 overall with a Class 4A Playoff first-round game at Iowa City Liberty (8-1) set for this Friday night at Iowa City.

Webster City rang up 404 total yards, all on the ground, as the Lynx never looked back after racing out to a 28-0 lead after one quarter of play.

Webster City led 42-7 at halftime and outscored the Monarchs 21-0 in the second half en route to the lopsided victory.

For the Lynx, Jaxon Cherry ran the ball 17 times for 163 yards with four rushing touchdowns to his credit.

Lynx quarterback Ty McKinney, who was 0-of-2 in the passing department, also carried the ball eight times for 39 yards with two rushing touchdowns.

Jayden Weinzeti, Camden Schultz and CJ Hisler all scoring rushing touchdowns as well for the winners.

D-S, on the night, finished with 149 total yards.

Blaine Brodsky led all Monarch ballcarriers with seven carries for 57 yards in all. He scored his team’s lone touchdown in the second quarter.

Ty Fink also ran the ball six times for eight yards for a Monarch club that played without its leading ground-gainer in senior Jaxson Hildebrand, who sat out the regular season finale with a finger injury.

D-S junior quarterback Luke Wiebers completed 8-of-20 passes on the night for 101 yards with one interception.

Carson Seuntjens led all D-S receivers with four catches for 79 yards.

Jake Fink and Gavin Hipnar each had two receptions for 11 yards apiece.

Defensively for the Monarchs, Jordan Von Tersch led with nine solo tackles. Brodsky finished with seven total tackles, including six solos.

Joel Murillo also had five solo tackles for the Monarchs.

“Webster City has an outstanding attack on the ground. They did exactly what they do well and we had a hard time stopping them,” commented Cotton-Moya, whose team lost its final two games of the regular season to finish one game under .500.

“We hurt ourselves with silly mistakes early on. We fumbled on the opening kickoff. They recovered it near midfield and then scored a touchdown. Not a lot went right for us after that,” he added.

“Offensively, I thought we passed well, but we just never could get our rushing game going.”

“Brodsky and Ty Fink ran the ball well and did a nice job. We definitely missed Hildebrand, though,” Cotton-Moya remarked.

“We went through a lot of growing pains this season. We had a lot of ups-and-downs. We grew up in a lot of areas this season, but at the same time, we have a lot of areas that we need to get better at,” the Monarch boss noted.

Webster City was one of three teams from District 1 to qualify for postseason play.

The Lynx will be joined in the Class 4A Playoffs by Spencer and Le Mars.

D-S won its matchup with Le Mars (13-7) this season.

“Yeah, it was a tough district. We got the win over Le Mars and I really think we should have had another win over a playoff team. It was a tough district,” Cotton-Moya said.

Score by Quarters

D-S 0 7 0 0 — 7

WC 28 14 13 8 — 63

D-S Individual Statistics

Rushing: Blaine Brodsky 7-57, 1 TD; Ty Fink 6-8; Luke Wiebers 8- minus 17

Passing: Wiebers 8-20, 101 yards, 1 interception

Receiving: Carson Seuntjens 4-79; Jake Fink 2-11; Gavin Hipnar 2-11

Scoring: Brodsky 6 points; Seuntjens 1 point

Punting: Jake Fink 4-142 (35.5)

Tackle leaders: Jordan Von Tersch 9 solo; Brodsky 7 (6 solo); Joel Murillo 5 solo; Wiebers 3 solo; Jesse Velasquez 2.5 (2 solo)