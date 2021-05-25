Monarchs Gallup, Turin compete at state in 3A

Denison-Schleswig seniors Evan Turin and Nathan Gallup were able to wrap up their track and field careers by competing at the state meet on Friday morning at Des Moines.

In Class 3A competition, Turin took part in the long jump event, while Gallup participated in the shot put just outside of Drake Stadium.

Turin finished 22nd overall in the long jump with a best effort of 19 feet, one inch.

That was on his third attempt after going 18-4 1/4 and 11-10 in his first two tries.

Turin had entered the state meet ninth overall with a leap of 20-8 1/4.

Gallup, on the other hand, placed 19th overall in the shot put with a best toss of 45-3, which came on his second throw of the competition.

Gallup fouled on his first effort and then had a throw of 44-7 1/4 on his third throw in the prelims.

Gallup bettered his finish by four spots from the state-qualifying meet, as he went in 23rd overall at 48-2.