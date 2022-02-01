Monarchs go 0-3 at North Polk Quadrangular

The Denison-Schleswig wrestling team traveled to Alleman on Thursday night to compete in a quadrangular meet hosted by North Polk High School.

D-S went 0-3 in duals on the night, as the Monarchs fell to North Polk (69-9), Knoxville (65-18) and Winterset (66-12).

The three losses put Nick Bradley’s D-S squad at 5-19 overall in duals on the season.

D-S had two winners on the mat against North Polk with Ricky Ledesma at 138 pounds earning a 12-7 decision and 195-pounder Jaxson Hildebrand winning by pin.

Against Knoxville, Luis Chan at 220 had the lone win on the mat for D-S with a pin to his credit.

Hildebrand had the lone win on the mat against Winterset, as he pinned the Huskies’ Carter Smuck in one minute, 29 seconds.

“We have never seen North Polk and Knoxville during the regular season, so it was nice to compete against some different schools,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“We still have to do a better job of making matches last a full six minutes,” he added.

Results from Thursday’s action are below.

North Polk 69 D-S 9

106 - Dillon Freeman (NP) won by fall over Juan Rafael, 1:18; 113 - Brandon Feeman (NP) won by forfeit; 120 - Jacob Moeckly (NP) won by fall over Francisco Escalante, :29; 126 - Evan Kelsick (NP) won by forfeit; 132 - Luke Engebretson (NP) won by forfeit; 138 - Ricky Ledesma (D-S) decisioned Brady Reinhart, 12-7; 145 - Colton Manock (NP) won by fall over James Lemon, :14; 152 - Reilly Maring (NP) won by fall over Ismael Alfaro, 1:26; 160 - Cohan Torres (NP) won by fall over Michael Collins, :32; 170 - Cale Engebretson (NP) won by forfeit; 182 - Tyler Gardner (NP) decisioned Joel Murillo, 16-4; 195 - Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) won by fall over Kaleb Huskey, :45; 220 - Reece Wrage (NP) won by fall over Luis Chan, 3:17; Hwt. - Cole Sanger (NP) won by fall over Garret Plagge, 1:21

Knoxville 65 D-S 18

106 - Dane Guillion (K) won by fall over Rafael, 1:30; 113 - Grant Garrison (K) won by forfeit; 120 - Marco Alejo (K) won by fall over Escalante, 2: 22; 126 - Steven Thome (K) won by forfeit; 132 - Robert Conner (K) won by forfeit; 138 - Luke Spaur (K) won by technical fall over Ledesma, 16-1; 145 - Daniel Gorskikh (K) won by fall over Lemon, :54; 152 - Chaz Graves (K) won by fall over Alfaro, 3:30; 160 - Kale Kincaid (K) won by fall over Collins, :50; 170 - Tristan DeJong (K) won by forfeit; 182 - Wayne Johnston (K) won by fall over Murillo, 2:55; 195 - Hildebrand (D-S) won by forfeit; 220 - Trenton Kingrey (K) won by fall over Chan, 3:58; Hwt. - Plagge (D-S) won by forfeit

Winterset 66 D-S 12