Monarchs handle Storm Lake in shutout of Tornadoes

Griseldo Madera also recovered a fumble for the Monarchs, which limited Storm Lake to only 90 offensive yards, including 87 rushing and three passing.

Despite the slow start for D-S on Friday night, Monarch head coach Kamari Cotton-Moya was pleased with how his team responded in the second half.

"Yeah, we didn’t come out and establish the run game like we wanted to and Storm Lake did some things differently than what we saw on tape, so it took some time to adjust to those changes," commented Cotton-Moya.

"In the second half, we were able to get our run game going and were able to put some drives together that resulted in short touchdowns."

"Once we made the adjustments and the guys settled down, we played much better in the second half. Being up like we were also allowed us to get some other guys on the field in the fourth quarter," Cotton-Moya added.

"I thought Boelter really ran the ball well. We also had some other linemen step up and play well when they got the opportunity. Even though we didn’t have the best first half, our guys didn’t back down and kept battling," the Monarch boss remarked.