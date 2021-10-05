Monarchs handle Storm Lake in shutout of Tornadoes

Denison-Schleswig posted 27 points in the second half on Friday night, as the Monarchs cruised to a 40-0 shutout of Storm Lake in Class 4A, District 1 football action at Denison.
The win was the second in three games for D-S, which moved to 1-1 in District 1 and 3-3 overall going into this Friday’s district matchup at Le Mars, which also sits 1-1 in district play and 3-3 overall.
With Friday’s loss, Storm Lake remained winless on the season at 0-2 in District 1 and 0-6 overall.
After a scoreless first quarter, D-S scored twice in the second quarter to take a 13-0 lead at halftime.
The Monarchs’ first score came on a 63-yard punt return by Aiden Schuttinga with 6:55 left in the second quarter to make it 6-0.
Then with just one second left before half, D-S quarterback Luke Wiebers scored from a yard out.
Carson Seuntjens added the PAT to make it 13-0 at the break.
D-S outscored Storm Lake 20-0 in the third quarter, as the Monarchs opened the period with a 38-yard scoring pass from Wiebers to Trey Brotherton at the 11:18 mark to make it 27-0 after the PAT kick by Seuntjens.
D-S then got TD runs of one yard from Jaxson Hildebrand (7:58) and 16 yards from Matthew Weltz (5:42) to make it 33-0 after three quarters.
The final score of the game came with 9:42 left in the fourth, as Jake Boelter scored from eight yards after taking a handoff from Seuntjens, who replaced Wiebers under center in the fourth.
D-S finished with 241 total yards, including 129 rushing and 112 passing.
Boelter ran the ball eight times for 46 yards with the one TD run.
Hildebrand had nine rushing attempts for 31 yards with one score.
Wiebers ran six times for 23 yards with one TD and Weltz had two carries for 20 yards with a rushing score to his credit.
In the passing department, Wiebers completed 7-of-12 tries for 112 yards with the one TD throw to Brotherton.
Weltz had two pass receptions for 44 yards, while Brotherton had the 38-yard TD reception.
Defensively for D-S, Jordan Von Tersch led with nine tackles (six solo). Hildebrand had 4.5 tackles (3 solo) and Brotherton 3.5 tackles (2 solo).
Griseldo Madera also recovered a fumble for the Monarchs, which limited Storm Lake to only 90 offensive yards, including 87 rushing and three passing.
Despite the slow start for D-S on Friday night, Monarch head coach Kamari Cotton-Moya was pleased with how his team responded in the second half.
"Yeah, we didn’t come out and establish the run game like we wanted to and Storm Lake did some things differently than what we saw on tape, so it took some time to adjust to those changes," commented Cotton-Moya.
"In the second half, we were able to get our run game going and were able to put some drives together that resulted in short touchdowns."
"Once we made the adjustments and the guys settled down, we played much better in the second half. Being up like we were also allowed us to get some other guys on the field in the fourth quarter," Cotton-Moya added.
"I thought Boelter really ran the ball well. We also had some other linemen step up and play well when they got the opportunity. Even though we didn’t have the best first half, our guys didn’t back down and kept battling," the Monarch boss remarked.
"It was a good win going into our game with Le Mars. Both teams have identical records in the district and overall, so it’s a big game for both of us," Cotton-Moya said.
Score by Quarters
SL.......................0 0 0 0 - 0
D-S.....................0 13 20 7 - 40
Scoring
Second Quarter
D-S: Aiden Schuttinga 63 punt return (kick failed), 6:55
D-S: Luke Wiebers 1 run (Carson Seuntjens kick), :01
Third Quarter
D-S: Trey Brotherton 38 pass from Wiebers (Seuntjens kick), 11:18
D-S: Jaxson Hildebrand 1 run (kick failed), 7:58
D-S: Matthew Weltz 16 run (Seuntjens kick), 5;42
Fourth Quarter
D-S: Jake Boelter 8 run (Seuntjens kick), 9:42
D-S Individual Statistics
Rushing: Jake Boelter 8-46, 1 TD; Jaxson Hildebrand 9-31, 1 TD; Luke Wiebers 6-23, 1 TD; Matthew Weltz 2-20, 1 TD; Jacob Bruck 2-6; Easton Emery 2-3
Passing: Wiebers 7-12, 112 yards, 1 TD
Receiving: Weltz 2-44; Trey Brotherton 1-38, 1 TD; Jesse Velasquez 1-12; Jake Fink 1-10; Aiden Schuttinga 1-4; Carson Seuntjens 1-4
Scoring: Schuttinga 6 points; Hildebrand 6 points; Wiebers 6 points; Weltz 6 points; Schuttinga 6 points; Boelter 6 points; Seuntjens 4 points
Punting: Schuttinga 3-114 (38.0)
PAT Kicks: Seuntjens 4/5
Tackles: Jordan Von Tersch 9.0 (6 solo); Hildebrand 4.5 (3 solo); Brotherton 3.5 (2 solo); Easton Emery 3.0 (2 solo); Jacob Bruck 2.5 (2 solo); Blaine Brodsky 2.5 (2 solo); Velasquez 2.5 (2 solo)
Fumble recoveries: Griseldo Madera 1