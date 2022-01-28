Monarchs knock off 3A No. 3 Cyclones in non-league game at Denison

Lance Arkfeld and Carson Seuntjens combined for 35 points on Tuesday night, as the Denison-Schleswig boys picked up a 63-59 victory over Class 3A third-ranked Harlan at Denison.

The contest between the Monarchs and Cyclones was a nonconference affair, as Harlan won their Hawkeye 10 matchup by a 62-44 final back on December 10 at Harlan.

A tight first quarter saw D-S led 17-15. The Monarchs outscored the Cyclones 17-12 in the second to take a 34-27 lead at halftime.

Derek Fink’s D-S club led by nine at 50-41 to start the fourth.

Down the stretch, D-S led 59-51 with 1:24 left to play, but then Harlan go two free throws from Teagan Kasperbauer and a basket from Bradley Curren to make it 59-55.

Two free throws by Luke Wiebers with 33.6 seconds left put D-S up 61-55.

Curren then scored on a driving layup with 26.4 seconds left to make it 61-57. He was fouled on the play by Wiebers, but missed the free throw with Hunter Emery pulling down the board and quickly being fouled with 22.7 showing.

Emery made the first of two free throws to make it 62-57. The miss on his second attempt by rebounded by Gavin Hipnar, who after a foul sank one of two foul shots to make it 63-57.

Harlan then scored the game’s final points with only .06 left on the clock to make it a four-point win for the Monarchs.

“I felt like our guys executed our game plan on both ends to perfection, but give Harlan credit, as each time we stretched it out to double digits, they fought right back,” commented Fink.

“I was proud of the guys for continuing to take their best punch and stand toe-to-toe right with them. I thought we did a great job of attacking the paint all night and made Harlan guard us all over the court,” he added.

“We were able to get them into a little foul trouble. I also thought we did a good job of Connor Frame and Jacob Birch.”

“Hall (Aidan) got it going a bit, but Harlan’s too tough to try and take away all of their threats,” Fink remarked.

“I think we got them out of rhythm and made them take some tough shots. I was really proud of our guys for continuing to work and grind after a couple of tough losses the last couple of weeks,” Fink stated.

For the game, D-S was 4-of-12 from three-point range and 22-of-42 overall from the field for 52.4 percent.

The Monarchs were 15-of-22 at the free throw line.

Arkfeld led the attack for D-S with 18 points to go with four boards.

Seuntjens added 17 points and three boards.

Wiebers netted eight points with seven assists and two steals. He scored six of his eight points in the first half.

Jaxon Wessel contributed five points and three boards. Emery had four points. Jake Fink also had four points and two boards and two assists.

Matthew Weltz finished with two points and seven boards. Mike Manuel also had one point, two boards and two shot blocks.

Harlan’s Hall led all scorers in the game with 21 points, including 12 in the first half. He was 11-of-14 at the free throw line.

Curren and Kasperbauer added 15 and 12 points, respectively.

JV results

Harlan won the junior varsity game, 51-43.

Mike Manuel led D-S with 14 points.

Easton Emery added nine points.

Ricardo Casillas netted eight points as well for the Monarchs, which trailed 17-16 at the halftime break.

Freshmen results

The Harlan freshmen beat D-S, 56-27.

Cody Schulte and Jaxson Henningsen each scored six points to lead D-S.

Anthony Arambula had four points for the Monarchs, which trailed 23-14 at halftime.

Score by Quarters

Harlan.............15 12 14 18 - 59