Monarchs knock off Abraham Lincoln in non-district contest

Jaxson Hildebrand had two rushing touchdowns and Carson Seuntjens added a pair of field goals, as Denison-Schleswig picked up a 22-7 non-district football victory over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Friday night at Denison.

It was the second straight home game for Kamari Cotton-Moya’s D-S squad, which will take a 1-1 record into this Friday’s non-district matchup at Creston.

D-S finished the night with 268 total yards, including 188 rushing.

The Monarchs got on the board first at the 3:43 mark of the first quarter on a three-yard Hildebrand touchdown run.

Seuntjens added the PAT kick to make it 7-0, which was the score after one quarter of play.

It was all Seuntjens in the second quarter, as he belted field goals of 21 yards with 7:46 left and 40 yards with 3:32 showing on the clock, as the Monarchs went into halftime up 13-0.

The first half ended with the Monarchs’ Gage Head intercepting an Abraham Lincoln pass on the final play.

D-S went up 15-0 at the 8:02 mark of the third quarter after a bad snap over A.L’s punter in the end zone resulted in a tackle for a safety.

A.L. scored its lone touchdown late in the third quarter on a three-yard pass with 15.6 seconds remaining. The PAT kick was good to make it 15-7 Monarchs going into the fourth quarter.

Hildebrand then all but iced the game for D-S, netting his second rushing touchdown of the game from 14 yards out with 8:55 left to play.

Seuntjens added the PAT kick to make it a 15-point advantage for the Monarchs.

“It was good to see the guys bounce back after last week’s loss to Carroll,” commented Cotton-Moya.

“It was a hot game with a lot of circumstances, but I loved how our guys pushed through that adversity. We played well defensively for the most part, but we still have to clean up our tackling and become more disciplined on both sides of the ball,” he added.

Hildebrand led all D-S rushers on the night with 25 carries for 125 yards and his two TD runs.

“We knew Hildebrand was going to break loose, as it was just a matter of time. The guys up front did a nice job of creating holes and Hildebrand used his athletic ability to get yards and enjoy a big night,” stated Cotton-Moya, whose team also had three big apparent touchdowns reversed because of penalties.

Among the three scores called back were a punt return by Fink, a TD pass from Wiebers to Jesse Velasquez and a TD run by Brodsky.

“We’ll have to watch the film and see what we did on the those plays, but for the most part, we just have be more disciplined and execute better,” Cotton-Moya said.

D-S quarterback Luke Wiebers ran the ball 20 times for 32 yards. Blaine Brodsky also had five carries for 24 yards.

Wiebers, in the passing department, was 5-of-13 for 80 yards with one interception.

Jake Fink had two pass receptions for 43 yards, while Seuntjens also had two catches for 29 yards.

Defensively for D-S, Jacob Bruck and Jordan Von Tersch each had four solo tackles. Hildebrand was in on 3.5 tackles.

Head, Ricardo Casillas, Brodsky and Dominik Garcia all had three solo tackles for the hosts.