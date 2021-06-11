Monarchs knock off Lewis Central in Hawkeye 10 softball

Emma Mendenhall drilled a solo home run and Claire Miller put together another solid effort in the circle, as Denison-Schleswig picked up a big 5-2 Hawkeye 10 Conference softball victory over Lewis Central on Tuesday night at Denison.

The triumph also extended the win streak to five games for D-S, which moved to 6-1 in H-10 play and 9-3 overall.

LC fell to 4-3 in the conference and 8-4 overall with Tuesday’s loss.

LC scored the game’s initial run in the top of the first inning, but D-S then tied it with a run in the third.

The Monarchs then plated four consecutive runs with two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one more in the sixth to make it 5-1.

LC scored the game’s final run in the seventh.

D-S had six hits on the night.

Paige Kastner went 2-for-3 with one run batted in. Emma Mendenhall also was 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the sixth that went off the foul pole in left field that put the Monarchs up 5-1 at the time.