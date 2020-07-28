Monarchs land five players on all-conference baseball teams

Denison-Schleswig landed five players on the 2020 Hawkeye 10 All-Conference baseball teams released recently by league officials.
Senior shortstop/pitcher Jack Mendlik and junior first baseman/pitcher Braiden Heiden were honored on the first team.
Junior catcher Nathan Gallup and junior second baseman/pitcher Carter Wessel both were recognized on the second team, while junior pitcher Evan Turin was an honorable mention selection.
Mendlik earned a spot on the first team for the second year in a row.
Mendlik hit .333 at the plate with 22 hits in 66 at bats, including two doubles to go with six runs batted in and 15 runs scored.
He also stole nine bases in 11 attempts.
As a pitcher, Mendlik recorded a 4-2 record with a 2.97 earned run average in 30.2 innings of work. He allowed 17 runs (13 earned) on 23 hits with 38 strikeouts and nine walks.
Heiden batted .323 with 21 hits, including seven doubles, one triple and four home runs, while driving in 18 runs and scoring 14 runs.
He was 6-of-6 in stolen bases.
On the mound, Heiden went 4-1 overall with 0.46 ERA in 30.2 innings of work. He yielded 10 runs (two earned) on 13 hits with 45 strikeouts to his credit and 15 walks.
Opponents hit just .108 off Heiden.
Heiden moved up to the first team after being a second-team selection as a sophomore.
Gallup was a .339 hitter for D-S with 19 hits in 56 at bats, including six doubles and two home runs to go with 16 RBIs and two runs scored.
Wessel hit .316 at the plate this past season with 18 hits, including one double. He also drove in 10 runs and scored 13 runs.
Wessel also stole four bases in four attempts.
Gallup and Wessel both inched up to the second team after being honorable mention picks as sophomores.
Turin batted .245 this past season with 13 hits, including one triple. He knocked in four runs, scored 12 runs and stole eight bases in nine tries.
On the mound, Turin went 1-2 overall with a 3.11 ERA in 27 innings of work. He gave up 13 runs (12 earned) on 30 hits, struck out 33 and walked nine.
Those athletes honored as all-conference performers are below.
First Team
Cooper Neal, Clarinda, Soph., 3B/P; Connor Bruck, Harlan, Sr., SS/P; Kyle Berg, Kuemper Catholic, Sr., C; Jonah Pomrenke, Lewis Central, Jr., OF; Easton Dermody, Lewis Central, Sr., SS/P; Bryson Sharon, Lewis Central, Sr. OF; Cy Patterson, C.B. St. Albert, Jr., SS/P; Grant Sturm, Atlantic, Jr., SS; Michael Shull, Clarinda, Jr., Utility; Braiden Heiden, Denison-Schleswig, Jr., 1B/P; Jack Mendlik, Denison-Schleswig, Sr., SS/P; Michael Mulkerrin, Glenwood, Sr., OF/P; Brenden Bartley, Harlan, Jr., C; Truman Haukap, Kuemper Catholic, Sr., OF; Lance Wright, C.B. St. Albert, Sr., OF/P; Isaac Sherrill, C.B. St. Albert, Jr., 1B
Second Team
Colin Mullenix, Atlantic, Jr., OF; Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda, Fr., P; Nathan Gallup, Denison-Schleswig, Jr., C; Carter Wessel, Denison-Schleswig Jr., 2B/P; Kayden Anderson, Glenwood, 8th, SS/P; Jayme Fritts, Glenwood, Soph., 1B/P; Joey Moser, Harlan, Jr., Utility; Austin Tigges, Kuemper Catholic, Jr., P; Will Schenkelberg, Kuemper Catholic, Soph., Utility; Jordan Wardlow, Lewis Central, Sr., OF; Colbey Roth, Lewis Central, Sr., OF; Landon Couse, Red Oak, Fr., OF; Braden Knight, Shenandoah, Jr., SS; Jeff Miller, C.B. St. Albert, Jr., P; Ryan Genereux, C.B. St. Albert, Sr., OF
Honorable Mention
Gunner Kirchhoff, Atlantic, Jr., 1B; Lane Nelson, Atlantic, Soph., P; Nathan Lindsay, Clarinda, Sr., P; Gavin Gillam, Creston, Sr., C; Luke Latham, Creston, Sr., IF; Brayton Chestnut, Creston, Sr., OF; Evan Turin, Denison-Schleswig, Jr., P; Chad Fisher, Glenwood, Sr., 2B/SS/P; Caden Johnson, Glenwood, Fr., Utility; Isaiah Ahrenholtz, Harlan, Jr., OF; Blake Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic, Jr., 1B; Luke Hicks, Kuemper Catholic, Jr., 2B; Nolan Miller, Lewis Central, Sr., Utility; Tyler Huttmann, Lewis Central, Sr., RP; Dawson Bond, Red Oak, Fr., SS/P; Nick Mather, Shenandoah, Sr., P; Brett Klusman, C.B. St. Albert, Jr., OF/2B; Eric Matthai, C.B. St. Albert, Jr., LHP