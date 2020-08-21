Monarchs look to continue making strides on football field

Denison-Schleswig’s football team lost a large graduating class of 25 athletes, but 11th-year Monarch head coach Chad Van Kley still brings back a lot of talented players ready to battle for a third consecutive winning season in 2020.
D-S is coming off back-to-back 5-4 fall campaigns under Van Kley, who owns a 10-year record of 29 wins versus 61 losses.
The Monarchs return 10 lettermen, including six starters on offense and four on defense.
"We all know it’s going to be a different season with all of the Covid-19 guidelines, but when it comes to actual football, we as coaches know that the program is heading in the right direction," commented Van Kley.
"Yeah, we lost a lot of kids to graduation a year ago, but we still have a lot of players who saw the field a lot last year and they’re going to be counted on to be our leaders this year," added Van Kley, whose numbers are down this year with 44 players at the varsity level in grades 10-12.
Returning starters on offense are 6-2 senior wide receiver Evan Turin, 5-9 senior running back Leo Araujo, 6-1 senior quarterback Carter Wessel, 6-3 senior lineman Joseph Graeve, 6-0 senior lineman Carter Weiss and 6-0 senior lineman Michael Maderia.
Turin and Wessel are both returning starters at the defensive back positions, while Araujo was a starter at linebacker a year ago.
The one other starter back on defense is 6-0 senior linebacker Nathan Gallup.
Other veterans returning to the field are 6-3 junior fullback/linebacker Colin Reis, 5-9 junior receiver/defensive back Matthew Weltz and 5-11 junior receiver/defensive back Trey Brotherton.
Three newcomers expected to contribute right away are 5-8 senior receiver/defensive back Jaden Gonzalez, 5-6 senior offensive/defensive lineman Javier Gonzales and 6-0 junior running back/linebacker Jaxson Hildebrand.
Turin, Gallup, Graeve and Weiss all were honorable mention all-district selections last fall.
Wessel returns at quarterback for D-S after taking over in week five a year ago following an injury to then-starting QB Charlie Wiebers.
Wessel completed 37-of-84 passes for 372 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions.
"Definitely a positive having Wessel back under center, but anytime you bring back a quarterback with experience no matter how he got there is a positive," Van Kley said.
"And I think Wessel having that baseball season allowed him to get into competition," he added.
The Monarchs lost their top three rushers, including Terrance Weah, who ran the ball 132 times for 1,075 yards and 12 TDs a year ago.
Reis and Araujo are the team’s top rushers back after gaining 139 and 115 yards, respectively, last fall with two TDs for Reis and one for Araujo.
D-S also lost its top three receivers from a year ago, as Turin is the top returnee with eight catches for 108 yards and one score.
"I like where we are with our skilled players with the likes of Wessel, Gallup and Turin. Araujo really came on strong late last year, so we have experience, but what we don’t have is depth," Van Kley said.
Defensively, Gallup and Turin were one-two in tackles.
Gallup led with 25 solos and 44 assists with nine tackles for loss and three QB sacks. Turin had 23 solos and 26 assists.
"Now it’s just a matter of meshing players and getting our best athletes on the field. We have a lot of great players on both sides of the ball, but we’re also going to have to have players play both ways, so that’s a dilemma that we haven’t necessarily had in the past."
"So, that’s the puzzle," Van Kley said. "We need to find out how to maximize players on both sides of the ball and put them in positions to allow them to play fast and physical on both sides," Van Kley stated.
The Monarch boss pointed to the offensive line as a big key to the team’s success this year.
"That’s where it has to start. We have to be able to run the ball and it all starts up front. We have eight senior offensive and defensive linemen, so that’s where our strengths begin," Van Kley said.
D-S will play a seven-game regular season in 2020 and compete in Class 3A, District 9.
The Monarchs will open the season with back-to-back non-district games at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (August 28) and Spencer (Sept. 4), before playing five District 9 opponents in Carroll High, Harlan, Creston/Orient-Macksburg, Lewis Central and Glenwood.
Because of Covid-19, the Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted to allow every team in Iowa a playoff berth in 2020.
First-round games in the playoffs will take place in week eight (Oct. 16).
D-S has not qualified for the playoffs since the 2009 season.
"The odd thing about football is that we’ve instilled in our kids that every game is so important. There are so few opportunities and that’s why football is unlike any other sport. You really have limited opportunities, so I’m not sure a playoff spot decreases the importance of each game," Van Kley said.
"For our kids, I don’t think a week three game will mean less now because they know they’re going to have a week eight game. I think that week three game will mean as much this year as it did last year," the Monarch boss stated.
Van Kley again will be joined on the sidelines by a familiar group of assistant coaches in Nick Potts, John Torrey, Ricky Torres, Brian Slater, Adam Burns, Seth Young and Nick Riessen.
Van Kley said the kids are ready to go and prove to everyone that football can be played with all of the guidelines in place.
"In our program, we try to do a lot of life things and talk to the kids about everything that’s going on in the world in all facets," Van Kley said.
"The kids acknowledge that there is a little apprehension, but I think they’re more excited about the sense of normalcy and routine."
"It’s a healthy understanding that Covid-19 is serious. Our kids aren’t out there saying that this doesn’t matter. It’s been a learning process with the masks, but that’s the case for kids and adults alike," Van Kley said.
"Adjustment is hard on everybody, but the kids are handling it the best they can. They realize if wearing a mask keeps their teammates and coaches safe, then they’re all in. They’re doing their part," Van Kley stated.
2020 Varsity Schedule
August
28 - at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
September
4 - at Spencer; 11 - vs. Carroll High; 18 - at Harlan; 25 - vs. Creston/Orient-Macksburg (Homecoming)
October
2 - at Lewis Central; 9 - vs. Glenwood; 16 - Playoffs First Round