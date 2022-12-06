Monarchs open wrestling season with two wins

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ wrestling team went 2-1 in matches to open the season on Thursday at Neola.

D-S lost 60-24 to West Monona, but came with victories of 72-6 over Tri-Center and 42-36 over Missouri Valley.

“We got two solid wins tonight filling 13 of the 14 weight classes. We had several freshmen step up and fill the lineup for us,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“West Monona was a very tough team. They were extremely physical and we were unable to match their level of intensity,” he added.

“Tri-Center was down in numbers, so were able to split our wins and losses with them in the matches wrestled, noted Bradley, whose team’s 72 points against T-C tied a school record for the most points in a single match.

“The match with Missouri Valley was tremendous. Every kid fought hard and we had some come-from-behind wins that propelled us to the victory,” Bradley said.

Complete results from Thursday are below.

West Monona 60 D-S 24

106 — Jaxon Pittet (WM) pinned Diego Cid, 1:44; 113 — Quinten Riley (WM) won by forfeit; 120 — Jayden Bradley (D-S) won by forfeit; 126 — Zander Riley (WM) won by forfeit; 132 — William Gibson (WM) pinned Kaiden Krajicek, 3:57; 138 — Evan Medows (WM) pinned Angelo Perez, 2:36; 145 — Jordan Off (WM) pinned James Lemon, 2:52; 152 — Grant Russel (WM) pinned Cole Kastner, :34; 160 — Kaden Broer (WM) pinned Christ Van Nieto, :47; 170 — Carter Struble (WM) pinned Ryan Slechta, :49; 182 — Clyde Hildritch (WM) pinned Jordan Von Tersch, 4:00; 195 — Brayden Tew (WM) pinned Joel Murillo, 1:11; 220 — Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) won by forfeit; Hwt. — Dylan Pittet (WM) pinned Garret Plagge, :34

D-S 72 Tri-Center 6

106 — Cid (D-S) pinned Carter Gittins, 2:26; 113 — Open; 120 — Bradley (D-S) pinned Noah Goodwin, 5:53; 126 — Graeve (D-S) won by forfeit; 132 — Krajicek (D-S) won by forfeit; 138 — Perez (D-S) won by forfeit; 145 — Lemon (D-S) won by forfeit; 152 — Tanner Nelson (T-C) pinned Kastner, 1:22; 160 — Charlie Morse (T-C) pinned Vera Nieto, :51; 170 — Slechta (D-S) won by forfeit; 182 — Von Tersch (D-S) won by forfeit; 195 — Murillo (D-S) won by forfeit; 220 — Hildebrand (D-S) won by forfeit; Hwt. — Plagge D-S) won by forfeit

D-S 42 Missouri Valley 36

106 — Cid (D-S) pinned Toben Lesater, 3:35; 113 — Open; 120 — Eli Becerra (MV) pinned Bradley, 3:37; 126 — Diego Manzo (MV) pinned Graeve, 5:06; 132 — Krajicek (D-S) won by forfeit; 138 — Rush Knudsen (MV) pinned Perez, 1:14; 145 — Riley Radke (MV) pinned Lemon, 1:08; 152 — Aiden Verqumini (MV) pinned Kastner, 4:21; 160 — Ben Hansen (MV) pinned Vera Nieto, :33; 170 — Lane Schroeder (MV) pinned Slechta, :19; 182 — Murillo (D-S) pinned Chris Dworak, 3:14; 195 — Von Tersch (D-S) won by forfeit; 220 — Hildebrand (D-S) pinned Jake Sazama, 1:22; Hwt. — Plagge (D-S) pinned Vinny Zappia, 1:55