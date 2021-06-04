Monarchs outscored by St. Albert in Hawkeye 10 baseball

Council Bluffs St. Albert belted out 21 hits against three Denison-Schleswig pitchers on Wednesday night, as the Falcons garnered a 20-10 Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball victory in five innings at Council Bluffs.
The loss snapped a three-game win streak for D-S, which fell to 2-1 in H-10 action and 3-3 overall on the season.
D-S scored the game’s initial run in the top of the first, but St. Albert then plated nine runs in its first at bat.
The Monarchs battled back with six runs in the second and two more in the top of the third to pull even at 9-9, but the host Falcons then pushed four runs across in the last of the third to make it 13-9.
St. Albert led 14-9 after three innings when D-S scored its final run in the top of the fifth to make it 14-10.
The Falcons then scored six times in the bottom of the fifth for their 20th run of the game that ended the contest because of the 10-run rule.
D-S had seven hits off four St. Albert pitchers.
Jaxon Wessel went 2-for-2 with one run batted in and two runs scored for D-S.
Evan Turin went 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run. Carter Wessel was 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run. Braiden Heiden went 1-for-1 with a home run and four RBIs.
Nathan Gallup was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Trey Brotherton finished 1-for-3 with one run for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of six runners on the bases.
St. Albert left seven men on the bases.
Hunter Emery started on the mound for D-S and lasted only two-thirds of an inning after giving up nine runs (none earned) on seven hits with one strikeout and two walks.
Harrison Dahm then tossed three and two-thirds in relief. He gave up eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits, struck out two and walked two in taking the loss.
Caden Fletcher relieved Dahm and gave up three runs on four hits as well.
JV results
St. Albert won the junior varsity contest by a 3-2 final.
Wyatt Randeris threw five innings for D-S, allowing three runs on three hits with seven strikeouts to his credit.
Devin Fink went 1-for-2 with a double. Lance Arkfeld also was 1-for-2 with a two-RBI single in the fourth.