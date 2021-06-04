Monarchs outscored by St. Albert in Hawkeye 10 baseball

Council Bluffs St. Albert belted out 21 hits against three Denison-Schleswig pitchers on Wednesday night, as the Falcons garnered a 20-10 Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball victory in five innings at Council Bluffs.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for D-S, which fell to 2-1 in H-10 action and 3-3 overall on the season.

D-S scored the game’s initial run in the top of the first, but St. Albert then plated nine runs in its first at bat.

The Monarchs battled back with six runs in the second and two more in the top of the third to pull even at 9-9, but the host Falcons then pushed four runs across in the last of the third to make it 13-9.

St. Albert led 14-9 after three innings when D-S scored its final run in the top of the fifth to make it 14-10.

The Falcons then scored six times in the bottom of the fifth for their 20th run of the game that ended the contest because of the 10-run rule.

D-S had seven hits off four St. Albert pitchers.