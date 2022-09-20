Monarchs overwhelm Yellow Jackets in non-district matchup

Denison-Schleswig netted a season-high 438 total yards of offense on Friday night, as the Monarchs cruised to a 41-0 non-district football victory over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Denison.

It was the final non-district game for Kamari Cotton-Moya’s D-S club, which will take a 2-2 overall record into this Friday’s Class 4A, District 1 opener at Spencer.

The loss for T.J. dropped the Yellow Jackets to 0-5 overall on the season.

D-S raced out to a 12-0 lead after one quarter of play.

A tackle in the end zone resulted in a safety on T.J.’s first offensive possession and a 2-0 D-S lead just 40-plus seconds into the game.

D-S quarterback Luke Wiebers then connected with Easton Emery for a 50-yard touchdown pass with 5:52 left in the first quarter.

Carson Seuntjens’ PAT kick put D-S up 9-0 at the time. Seuntjens then belted a 39-yard field goal with 3:32 left to make it 12-0 Monarchs after one quarter of play.

D-S tacked on three more touchdowns in the second quarter for a 34-0 advantage at halftime.

Jaxson Hildebrand scored a pair of rushing TDs in the second on runs of one yard and seven yards, while Seuntjens was on the end of a 22-yard scoring pass from Wiebers.

Wiebers and Gavin Hipnar hooked up on the PAT for a two-point conversion pass after the TD pass from Wiebers to Seuntjens.

D-S added the game’s final touchdown at the 7:02 mark of the third quarter on a one-yard run by Wiebers. Seuntjens booted through the PAT kick to make it 41-0.

Wiebers, on the night, completed 15-of-25 passes for 264 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Jake Fink led all Monarch receivers with six catches for 95 yards.

Hildebrand caught three passes for 38 yards, while Jesse Velasquez had two receptions for 48 yards.

Seuntjens had two catches for 22 yards, while Emery had the one reception resulting in a 50-yard TD.

D-S netted 174 yards on the ground, led by Hildebrand, who ran the ball 18 times for 107 yards with two rushing touchdowns to his credit.

Score by Quarters

C.B.T.J....................0 0 0 0 - 0

D-S........................12 22 7 0 - 41

Scoring

First Quarter

D-S: Safety, 11:16

D-S: Easton Emery 50 pass from Luke Wiebers (Carson Seuntjens kick), 5:52

D-S - Seuntjens 39 field goal, 3:32

Second Quarter

D-S: Jaxson Hildebrand 1 run (Seuntjens kick), 10:43

D-S: Seuntjens 22 pass from Wiebers (Gavin Hipnar pass from Wiebers), 6:39

D-S: Hildebrand 7 run (Seuntjens kick), :56

Third Quarter

D-S: Wiebers 1 run (Seuntjens kick), 7:02

D-S Individual Statistics

Rushing: Jaxson Hildebrand 18-107, 2 TDs; Luke Wiebers 8-36, 1 TD; Ty Fink 3-17; Brailyn Desy 2-11; Blaine Brodsky 1-3

Passing: Wiebers 15-25, 264 yards, 2 TD, 2 Interceptions

Receiving: Jake Fink 6-95; Hildebrand 3-38; Jesse Velasquez 2-48; Carson Seuntjens 2-22, 1 TD; Easton Emery 1-50 1 TD; Gavin Hipnar 1-11

Scoring: Seuntjens 13 points; Hildebrand 12 points; Easton Emery 6 points; Wiebers 6 points; Hipnar 2 points; D-S safety

Punting: Jake Fink 1-37

PAT Kicks: Seuntjens 4-4

Field Goals: Seuntjens 1-1 (39 yards)

Tackle leaders: Hipnar 4 solo; Hildebrand 3.5 (3 solo); Ty Fink 3 solo; Desy 2 solo; Ricardo Casillas 2 solo