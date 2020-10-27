Monarchs overwhelmed by athletic Sergeant Bluff-Luton squad

"Sergeant Bluff-Luton has an outstanding football team. It’s hard to simulate their speed and quickness in practice," commented Van Kley.

"They just have so many athletes who can go a long ways anytime they touch the ball. If you’re a step slow or step behind, they take advantage and make you pay. That’s what they did tonight," he added.

"Give credit to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. They executed fantastic and showed tonight how good of a football team they are."

"Not a lot went right for us in the first half, but I thought our kids regrouped at halftime. He (SB-L coach Smith) was good to us. I thought our kids fought better in the second half and made the game a little bit better," Van Kley remarked.

"It was good to get those points on the board in the fourth quarter, though," the Monarch boss added.

Hildebrand led all D-S ballcarriers with 16 rushes for 82 yards, while scoring both of the Monarchs’ rushing TDs.

Leo Araujo ran the ball 10 times for 24 yards and Monarch quarterback Carter Wessel had five attempts for 23 yards.