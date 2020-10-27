Monarchs overwhelmed by athletic Sergeant Bluff-Luton squad

Sergeant Bluff-Luton has the ability to score early and score quick.
The Warriors did just that on a chilly Friday night, as Justin Smith’s SB-L club put together six first-half scoring drives of less than two minutes en route to a 44-14 victory over Denison-Schleswig in a Class 3A, second-round postseason football game at Sergeant Bluff.
The loss ended the 2020 season for D-S at 2-6 overall under 11th-year head coach Chad Van Kley, whose club moved into the second round after a 12-7 first-round triumph over Carroll High on October 16 at Carroll.
With the win, SB-L improved to 6-2 overall and will now take on sixth-ranked Webster City (8-0) in a postseason third-round contest this Friday night at Webster City.
SB-L scored all 44 of its points in the first half, as the Warriors netted 21 points in the first quarter and 23 in the second.
SB-L set the tone right away.
After receiving the opening kickoff, the Warriors scored just 66 seconds in on a Kaden Helt 30-yard touchdown run with 10:54 left for a quick 7-0 advantage.
D-S, on the other hand, scored all 14 of its points in the fourth quarter on a pair of rushing touchdowns by Jaxson Hildebrand for 13 and 26 yards, respectively.
SB-L finished the night with 313 total yards, including 107 yards rushing and 206 yards passing.
Warriors’ quarterback Tyler Smith was 9-of-11 for 206 yards in the passing department with three of the completions going for scores of 79 yards to Ashon Verdoorn, 52 yards to Helt and 35 yards to Tyler Schenkelberg.
SB-L’s Cole Conlon also returned a punt 40 yards for a touchdown midway through the opening quarter.
Helt, who ran the ball nine times for 49 yards and had two catches for 60 yards, also scored on runs of 30 yards and one yard for the Warriors, which limited D-S to only 153 total yards, including 132 rushing and 21 passing.
SB-L, which had five tackles for losses, forced D-S to punt seven times, while the Warriors punted only twice all night.
Midway through the second quarter, SB-L also earned two points on a safety after a high snap on a punt resulted in the Monarchs’ Evan Turin being tackled in the end zone.
With 2:52 left in the second, a blocked punt for SB-L was recovered at the Monarchs’ one-yard line, which resulted in Helt’s short TD run with 1:56 left before halftime that made it 44-0.
"Sergeant Bluff-Luton has an outstanding football team. It’s hard to simulate their speed and quickness in practice," commented Van Kley.
"They just have so many athletes who can go a long ways anytime they touch the ball. If you’re a step slow or step behind, they take advantage and make you pay. That’s what they did tonight," he added.
"Give credit to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. They executed fantastic and showed tonight how good of a football team they are."
"Not a lot went right for us in the first half, but I thought our kids regrouped at halftime. He (SB-L coach Smith) was good to us. I thought our kids fought better in the second half and made the game a little bit better," Van Kley remarked.
"It was good to get those points on the board in the fourth quarter, though," the Monarch boss added.
Hildebrand led all D-S ballcarriers with 16 rushes for 82 yards, while scoring both of the Monarchs’ rushing TDs.
Leo Araujo ran the ball 10 times for 24 yards and Monarch quarterback Carter Wessel had five attempts for 23 yards.
Wessel, in passing, was 5-of-17 for 21 yards on the night.
Jaden Gonzalez had three receptions for 12 yards with Turin catching one pass for 11 yards.
Defensively for D-S, Turin led the Monarchs with three tackles. Austin Wessel also had two solo tackles with an assist.
Derek Scheuring also recovered a fumble for the Monarchs.
Friday’s game was the last for 14 D-S seniors.
"We needed a lot of things to go our way tonight. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Yeah, we were disappointed with our mistakes we made tonight, but I was proud of the way our guys fought," Van Kley said.
"We knew we were going to have a tough challenge against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, but like I told the guys after the game. Be thankful for the opportunity to play and never take things for granted," added the Monarch boss, who guided D-S to postseason play for the first time since 2009.
Score by Quarters
D-S.........................0 0 0 14 - 14
SB-L......................21 23 0 0 - 44
Scoring
First Quarter
SB-L - Kaden Helt 30 run (David Clausen kick), 10:54
SB-L - Cole Conlon 40 punt return (Clausen kick), 5:41
SB-L - Ashton Verdoon 79 pass from Tyler Smith (Clausen kick), 2:24
Second Quarter
SB-L - Helt 52 pass from Smith (Clausen kick), 9:25
SB-L - Safety, 6:30
SB-L - Tyler Schenkelberg 35 pass from Smith (Clausen kick), 5:20
SB-L - Helt 1 run (Clausen kick), 1:56
Team Statistics
D-S SB-L
First Downs: 9 9
Rushes-yards: 35-132 20-107
Passing yards: 21 206
Comp-att-int: 5-17-0 9-10-0
Total yards: 153 313
Punts-avg: 7-33.0 2-44.0
Fumbles-lost: 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards: 5-15 1-10
D-S Individual Statistics
Rushing: Jaxson Hildebrand 16-82, 2 TDs; Leo Araujo 10-24; Carter Wessel 5-23; Jordan Von Tersch 1-5
Passing: Wessel 5-17, 21 yards
Receiving: Jaden Gonzalez 3-12; Evan Turin 1-11; Araujo 1- minus 2
Scoring: Hildebrand 12 points; Griseldo Madera 2 points
Punting: Turin 7-33.0
Tackles: Turn 3 UA; Austin Wessel 2 UA, 1A; Devin Fink 2 UA; Nathan Gallup 2 UA; Javier Gonzales 2 UA; Trey Brotherton 2 UA; Christian Heilesen 2 UA;
Fumble recoveries: Derek Scheuring 1