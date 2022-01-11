 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monarchs pull away from Creston for Hawkeye 10 victory

D-S boys vs. Panthers

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys ran their win streak to five games on Friday night, as the Monarchs picked up a 50-34 Hawkeye 10 Conference triumph over Creston at Denison.

The 16-point win also moved Derek Fink’s D-S club to 5-1 in conference play.

A slow start for D-S saw Creston lead 13-8 after one quarter. The Monarchs, though, outscored the Panthers 17-8 in the second to take a 25-21 lead at halftime.

Up 34-28 after three quarters, D-S outscored Creston 16-6 over the final eight minutes to win by 16.

"We got off to a slow start on both ends of the floor. But once we settled in, I felt like we were able to get some things accomplished," commented Fink.

"We started to knock down some shots and our defense really ramped up the last three quarters in holding them to 21 points in the first half and 13 in the second half," he added.

"Tonight, Schuttinga (Aiden) got us going and our guys were relentless in attacking the basket as noted by our 32 trips to the free throw line," remarked Fink, whose team converted 19 of the 32 fouls shots.

From the field, D-S was 3-of-10 from three-point range and 14-of-38 overall from the field for 36.8 percent.

Schuttinga paced D-S with a double-double effort of 15 points and 10 rebounds to go with two assists and two steals.

Carson Seuntjens added 12 points, three boards, three steals, two assists and one shot block.

Mike Manuel chipped in with nine points, four boards and four shot blocks.

Matthew Weltz finished with seven points, five boards and two assists.

Lance Arkfeld also had five points and five boards for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over only 11 times in the win.

Gavin Hipnar and Hunter Emery each had one point for the winners.

With the loss, Creston fell to 2-2 in Hawkeye 10 play and 4-5 overall.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Creston, 60-36.

Mike Manuel, Ty Fink and Gage Head all scored 10 points to lead the Monarchs, which led 33-22 at halftime.

Jake Fink and Ricardo Casillas each tallied seven points. Kole Towne had six, followed by Remi Lilleholm with five, Easton Emery with three and Lucas Segebart with two.

Freshmen results

The D-S freshmen suffered a 60-47 loss to Creston.

Kole Towne scored 15 points to lead D-S.

Nash Langenfeld hit four, three-point baskets and tallied 14 points in the defeat.

Cody Schulte and Dominik Garcia each netted five points for the Monarchs, which trailed 26-24 at halftime and 48-33 after three quarters.

Austin Aviles and Israel Garcia each had three points and Jaxson Henningsen finished with two points for the Monarchs.

Score by Quarters

Creston.............13 8 7 6 - 34

D-S.....................8 17 9 16 - 50

