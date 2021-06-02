Monarchs Reis/Dahm place seventh in Class 1A state tennis

Denison-Schleswig juniors Colin Reis and Harrison Dahm won three of five matches to place seventh overall at the Class 1A State Doubles Tennis Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Waterloo.
Due to rain, Friday’s competition was played inside at the Black Hawk Tennis Club.
Reis and Dahm played three matches on Friday.
In their opening match, Reis and Dahm had little trouble in defeating Shenandoah’s tandem of senior Reed Finnegan and junior Josh Schuster, 6-0, 6-0.
In championship quarterfinal action on Friday, Reis and Dahm lost to Dubuque Wahlert’s third-seeded team of senior Charlie Fair and junior Jack Freiburger.
The Monarch pair won set one, 6-4 and led 4-3 in set two before the wheels fell off, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Aaron Ratliff.
Fair and Freiburger won set two, 6-4, and then captured set three by a 6-2 final to win the match.
That loss put Reis and Dahm into a consolation second-round match on Friday afternoon against Seth Blackford and Tanner Shindelar of Marion High.
The Monarch pair didn’t waste a lot of time, advancing with a 6-4, 6-0 victory.
The win kept Reis and Dahm alive in the tournament for play on Saturday and a spot in the consolation semifinals.
Reis and Dahm got matched up with Grinnell’s AJ Wilkins and Calvin Jaworski, who would defeat the Monarch tandem in a third-set supertiebreaker.
Reis and Dahm won set one, 6-3, but Wilkins and Jaworski took set two by a 6-1 tally.
In the supertiebreaker, the first team to 10 points wins. Reis and Dahm led 9-8 and had a chance to serve for the win, but the Grinnell pair won the final three points for the match victory.
"It was a tough loss," Ratliff said.
Reis and Dahm would then play in the seventh-place match versus Boone’s Marcus McPartland and Joe Zehr on Saturday afternoon.
Their final match would go to third-set, supertiebraeker as well.
McPartland and Zehr won set one, 6-4.
The Toreador pair would then jump ahead 4-1 in set two before Reis and Dahm rallied for a 7-6 tiebreaker win, setting up the supertiebreaker, which Reis and Dahm won by a 10-3 margin.
"That win could define Reis and Dahm in the future. This was the first match where they were getting dominated, but found a way to fight back when things looked bleak," Ratliff said.
Reis and Dahm had a perfect regular season in doubles and finished the 2021 season 16-2 overall.
"With the way they played at the state tournament, I would have to consider them favorites at placing very high in the state doubles tournament next year," Ratliff remarked.
"Dahm’s groundstrokes were particularly impressive and the ability by Reis to muscle the ball wherever he wanted it to go makes them a formidable doubles team to face next year."
"With improvement in their serve and volleys, the sky is the limit for them," Ratliff said.
Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Brady Horstmann and Matthew Schmidt won the Class 1A state doubles title with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory over Pella’s Jack Edwards and Vaughn Thompson.