Monarchs Reis/Dahm place seventh in Class 1A state tennis

The Monarch pair didn’t waste a lot of time, advancing with a 6-4, 6-0 victory.

The win kept Reis and Dahm alive in the tournament for play on Saturday and a spot in the consolation semifinals.

Reis and Dahm got matched up with Grinnell’s AJ Wilkins and Calvin Jaworski, who would defeat the Monarch tandem in a third-set supertiebreaker.

Reis and Dahm won set one, 6-3, but Wilkins and Jaworski took set two by a 6-1 tally.

In the supertiebreaker, the first team to 10 points wins. Reis and Dahm led 9-8 and had a chance to serve for the win, but the Grinnell pair won the final three points for the match victory.

"It was a tough loss," Ratliff said.

Reis and Dahm would then play in the seventh-place match versus Boone’s Marcus McPartland and Joe Zehr on Saturday afternoon.

Their final match would go to third-set, supertiebraeker as well.

McPartland and Zehr won set one, 6-4.