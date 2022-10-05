Monarchs roll past Tornadoes with big first half

Denison-Schleswig netted five rushing touchdowns and posted a 28-point second quarter on Friday night, as the Monarchs cruised to a 42-7 Class 4A, District 1 football victory at Storm Lake.

The win for Kamari Cotton-Moya’s D-S club moved the Monarchs to 1-1 in District 1 and 3-3 overall going into this Friday’s district matchup with Le Mars at Denison.

The contest against the Bulldogs will be the Monarchs’ homecoming game.

According to Cotton-Moya, the majority of his team’s starters played only the first half on Friday night, as the Monarchs went into the halftime locker room up 42-0 over a not-so-deep Tornado football team.

D-S tallied 278 total yards on the night, including 229 yards rushing.

D-S junior quarterback Luke Wiebers, who was 4-of-5 for 46 yards in the passing department, also ran the ball three times for 34 yards with two touchdown runs of eight and 17 yards in the first quarter.

Monarch senior running back Jaxson Hildebrand also had a big night with two rushing touchdowns to his credit.

Hildebrand ran the ball nine times for 148 yards (15.8 per carry) with touchdown runs of 40 and and 56 yards in the second quarter.

Ty Fink also also carried the ball eight times for 42 yards with a three-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Also in the second quarter, D-S sophomore Joel Murillo blocked a Storm Lake punt deep in Tornado territory and fell on it in the end zone for a Monarch touchdown.

Storm Lake scored the only points of the second half. After a scoreless third quarter, the Tornadoes got a 31-yard touchdown run from Julian Cortes Oropeza midway through the final period.

Carson Seuntjens was 6-of-6 on PAT kicks for the Monarchs in the win.

“Our goal going into the game was to play fast and physical. We were able to do that and we took control right away with our run game,” commented Cotton-Moya.

“We also wanted to play our game and continue to work on things that we need to get better at for the games remaining on our schedule. I thought the guys competed hard all night,” he added.

“Storm Lake doesn’t have a lot of players and the game was well in-hand at halftime. We sat a lot of our starters in the second half and that allowed us to get some other guys playing time.”

Friday’s loss dropped Storm Lake to 0-2 in District 1 and 0-6 overall.

“We came out strong and did what we wanted to do right away. We set the tone with our running game. It also was nice to get a touchdown on special teams,” Cotton-Moya remarked.

Defensively for D-S, Jordan Von Tersch led the Monarchs with six solo tackles.

Blaine Brodsky added five solos. Ty Fink had 3.5 tackles (3 solo), while Wyatt Johnson had three solo tackles.

Murillo had the punt block and recovery in the end for a touchdown, while Erick Flores also fell on a fumble for the winners.

Score by Quarters

D-S.......................14 28 0 0 - 42

SL.......................... 0 0 0 7 - 7

Scoring

First Quarter

D-S - Luke Wiebers 8 run (Carson Seuntjens kick), 7:45

D-S - Wiebers 17 run (Seuntjens kick), 2:35

Second Quarter

D-S - Jaxson Hildebrand 40 run (Seuntjens kick), 10:31

D-S - Joel Murillo punt block recovery in end zone (Seuntjens kick), 9:23

D-S - Hildebrand 56 run (Seuntjens kick), 6:49

D-S - Ty Fink 3 run (Seuntjens kick), 3:30

Fourth Quarter

SL - Julian Cortes Oropeza 31 run (Deryk Hernandez kick), 6:00

D-S Individual Statistics

Rushing: Jaxson Hildebrand 9-142, 2 TDs; Ty Fink 8-42, 1 TD; Luke Wiebers 3-34, 2 TDs; Cody Schulte 5-9; Blaine Brodsky 1-5

Passing: Wiebers 4-5, 46 yards; Schulte 3-3, 3 yards

Receiving: Jake Fink 2-28; Brodsky 1-10; Jesse Velasquez 1-8

Scoring: Hildebrand 12 points; Wiebers 12 points; Ty Fink 6 points; Joel Murillo 6 points; Carson Seuntjens 6 points

Punting: Jake Fink 3-135 (45.0)

PAT kicks: Seuntjens 6-6

Tackle leaders: Jordan Von Tersch 6 solo; Brodsky 5 solo; Ty Fink 3.5, (3 solo); Wyatt Johnson 3 solo; Evan Zavitz 2 solo