Monarchs shut down offensively in district loss to Warriors

"After a great run of three weeks of really good performances and giving ourselves a chance in every game, we just ran into a buzzsaw tonight in Sergeant Bluff-Luton," commented Fink.

"Give them credit, as they guarded us better than anyone has all year by a large margin. Early on in the first quarter we matched their intensity and physicality, but they wore us down a bit, as they got a few breakdowns from us that led to some easy looks on their end. That really was the difference," he added.

Carson Seuntjens led all D-S scorers with five points.

Braiden Heiden and Evan Turin each had four points. Aiden Schuttinga and Hunter Emery each tossed in three points, while Carter Wessel and Reed Bowker netted two points apiece for the Monarchs.

"It was tough for our team and our seniors to not put their best foot forward in the postseason, but sometimes that happens in sports," Fink said.

"I’m really proud of how the team competed and worked the last four weeks of the season."