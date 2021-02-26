Monarchs shut down offensively in district loss to Warriors

Despite coming away with victories in only one of their final nine games, the Denison-Schleswig boys definitely played their best basketball of the 2020-21 season down the stretch.
The winter campaign for D-S came to an end on Monday night, though, as the Monarchs were limited to single digits in all four quarters in a 54-23 loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a Class 3A, Substate 1 quarterfinal game at Sergeant Bluff.
The loss closed out the season for D-S at 7-15 overall under eighth-year head coach Derek Fink.
SB-L improved to 14-7 overall with the win, as the Warriors defeated D-S for the second time in two weeks, following up a much-tighter 62-55 victory over the Monarchs on February 8 at Denison.
The 23 points for D-S were the least scored in a game this season. The previous low was 37 in a 69-37 loss to Odebolt-Arthur/BC-IG on Jan. 2 at Denison.
SB-L led 12-6 after one quarter. The Warriors outscored the Monarchs 15-7 in the second, including 11-3 over the final four minutes to take a 27-13 lead at halftime.
D-S was limited to only 10 points in the second half, as SB-L outscored the Monarchs 14-4 in the third quarter and 13-6 over the final eight minutes.
"After a great run of three weeks of really good performances and giving ourselves a chance in every game, we just ran into a buzzsaw tonight in Sergeant Bluff-Luton," commented Fink.
"Give them credit, as they guarded us better than anyone has all year by a large margin. Early on in the first quarter we matched their intensity and physicality, but they wore us down a bit, as they got a few breakdowns from us that led to some easy looks on their end. That really was the difference," he added.
Carson Seuntjens led all D-S scorers with five points.
Braiden Heiden and Evan Turin each had four points. Aiden Schuttinga and Hunter Emery each tossed in three points, while Carter Wessel and Reed Bowker netted two points apiece for the Monarchs.
"It was tough for our team and our seniors to not put their best foot forward in the postseason, but sometimes that happens in sports," Fink said.
"I’m really proud of how the team competed and worked the last four weeks of the season."
"Although we didn’t come out on the winning side in many of those games, we gave some teams that will make deep runs in the postseason everything they wanted and probably outplayed them in those games," Fink stated.
Monday’s game was the final contest for five D-S seniors in Heiden, Turin, Wessel, Bowker and Caden Fletcher.
"We will miss our five seniors. They provided us the leadership down the stretch to play some really good basketball and showed our younger guys what it takes to play high-level basketball at the varsity level," Fink said.
"This loss was a tough pill to swallow, but I hope as they look back on their senior year and their careers they have a lot of good memories in the purple and gold."
"For the younger guys, I hope they appreciated the experience they got this year and provide themselves with a launch pad into their next season of sport to continue to sharpen that competitive edge," Fink said.
"I hope they put time and effort into their strength training and sharpen their basketball craft for the next nine months," the Monarch boss stated.
For SB-L, Jacob Imming led all Warrior scorers with 12 points. Majok Majouk added 11 points.