Monarchs shut out Alta-Aurelia in nonconference baseball

Denison-Schleswig garnered only three hits, but took advantage of Alta-Aurelia’s 10 walks and nine errors in a 7-0 nonconference baseball victory over the Warriors on Wednesday night at Alta.
The win was the second in a row for D-S, which improved to 5-6 overall on the season.
Alta-Aurelia outhit D-S, 6-3, but two Warrior pitchers walked 10 Monarch batters and the hosts committed nine errors, as Travis Wessel’s club picked up its fourth triumph in five games.
D-S scored the game’s initial run in the top of second. The Monarchs added three in the fourth, two in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Braiden Heiden continued to swing a hot bat for D-S, as he went 1-for-4 with a double and scored two runs.
Trey Brotherton went 1-for-4 with two runs batted in and Jack Mendlik was 1-for-4 as well.
D-S stranded a total of 11 runners, including leaving the bases loaded twice, according to Wessel, who got a terrific effort on the mound from Evan Turin.
Turin threw all seven innings, shutting out the Bulldogs on six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
"Honestly, it was a great win over a good Class 1A Alta-Aurelia team that’s seeded number one in their district," commented Wessel.
"They (A-A) helped us out a little, but we played some small ball and put pressure on them defensively," he added.
"Turin threw well for us, especially as the game went on. He did a great job of changing speeds and mixing up his pitches."
"And the defense made some nice plays behind him, especially up the middle with Mendlik and Carter Wessel stepping up with some nice plays," Wessel said.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 12-7.