Monarchs shut out at home by Rams

Denison-Schleswig turned the ball over six times on Friday night, as the Monarchs were shut out for the second time this season in a 34-0 Class 3A, District 9 loss to Glenwood at Denison.
It was the final game of the regular season for both teams, as D-S finished 1-3 in District 9 and 1-5 overall, while Glenwood ended 3-2 in district play and moved to 5-2 overall.
Chad Van Kley’s D-S club now turn its attention to the postseason, as the Monarchs will travel to Carroll this Friday night for a Class 3A first-round matchup with the Tigers at 7 p.m.
D-S and Carroll reside in District 9 and met back on September 11 at Denison with the Tigers picking up a 42-7 victory.
Glenwood quarterback Tate Mayberry threw two touchdown passes of 43 and 50 yards and ran for another of five yards on the night, as the Rams jumped up 17-0 after one quarter, led 27-0 at halftime and 34-0 after three quarters.
Glenwood finished with 357 total yards, featuring a balanced attack of 180 yards passing and 177 yards rushing.
D-S, on the other hand, netted 161 total yards, including 126 yards rushing.
The Monarchs were guilty of six turnovers, though, losing three fumbles and having three passes picked off during the contest.
Glenwood, meanwhile, also turned the ball over three times, as the Monarchs recovered three fumbles.
For D-S, Leo Araujo returned to the lineup after missing his team’s last two games and led all Monarch ballcarriers with 18 rushes for 70 yards.
Jaxson Hildebrand ran the ball 15 times for 67 yards as well.
In the passing department, D-S quaterback Carter Wessel was harrassed all night by Ram defenders, as the senior was just 5-of-16 for 35 yards with three interceptions.
Matthew Weltz caught two Wessel passes for 18 yards. Trey Brotherton also had one catch for nine yards.
"We just didn’t have any sustained rhythm offensively tonight. You know, we definitely hurt ourselves with the six turnovers. I think they scored 17 points off our turnovers, so that didn’t help," commented Van Kley.
"The turnovers we had tonight, you can’t have against a good team like Glenwood and expect to come out on top. I did think we had signs of rhythm and a running game, but once we got behind on the scoreboard, it was hard to continue with the running game because
we had to switch things up to try and get back in the game," he added.
Friday’s game was the first for D-S since Sept. 25 after the Monarchs’ District 9 game on Oct. 9 against Lewis Central at Council Bluffs was cancelled for Covid-19 precautionary reasons.
"It’s been a different season for everyone. Now we have to focus on the opportunity in front of us this week and prepare for the school’s first postseason appearance since 2009," Van Kley said.
"That’s exciting and I hope the kids are excited, because they get to play another football game with their teammates and friends. It’s a great opportunity and I know we’re going to take advantage of it," the Monarch boss remarked.
Defensively for D-S on Friday night, Nathan Gallup led with nine tackles, including seven solos.
Austin Wessel also had 5.5 tackles with a fumble recovery. Jordan Von Tersch and Gavin Hipnar also fell on fumbles.
Score by Quarters
Glenwood...........17 10 7 0 - 34
D-S.......................0 0 0 0 - 0
Scoring
First Quarter
G - Tate Mayberry 5 run (Brock Sell kick), 7:06
G - Sell 34 field goal, 5:32
G - CJ Carter 2 run (Sell kick), 2:14
Second Quarter
G - Sell 22 field goal, 3:50
G - Ryan Blum 43 pass from Mayberry (Sell kick), :25
Third Quarter
G - Silas Bales 50 pass from Mayberry (Sell kick), 5:36
Team Statistics
D-S G
First Downs: 11 16
Rushes/yards: 37-126 35-177
Passing yards: 35 180
Comp/att/int.: 5-16-3 11-22-0
Total yards: 161 357
Punts/avg.: 4-31.0 2-38.0
Fumbles/lost: 3-3 3-3
Penalties/yards: 6-26 9-81
D-S Individual Statistics
Rushing: Leo Araujo 18-70; Jaxson Hildebrand 15-67; Carter Wessel 2- minus 11
Passing: Wessel 5-16, 35 yards, 3 interceptions
Receiving: Matthew Weltz 2-18; Trey Brotherton 1-9; Jaden Gonzales 1-8
Punting: Evan Turin 4-31.0
Tackles: Nathan Gallup 4 UA, 4 A; Austin Wessel 3 UA, 2 A; Javier Gonzales 3 UA, 2 A; Colin Reis 3 UA; Weltz 2 UA; Brotherton 2 UA, 1 A; Ever Gonzalez 2 UA; Aiden Schuttinga, 2 UA