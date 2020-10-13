Monarchs shut out at home by Rams

The Monarchs were guilty of six turnovers, though, losing three fumbles and having three passes picked off during the contest.

Glenwood, meanwhile, also turned the ball over three times, as the Monarchs recovered three fumbles.

For D-S, Leo Araujo returned to the lineup after missing his team’s last two games and led all Monarch ballcarriers with 18 rushes for 70 yards.

Jaxson Hildebrand ran the ball 15 times for 67 yards as well.

In the passing department, D-S quaterback Carter Wessel was harrassed all night by Ram defenders, as the senior was just 5-of-16 for 35 yards with three interceptions.

Matthew Weltz caught two Wessel passes for 18 yards. Trey Brotherton also had one catch for nine yards.

"We just didn’t have any sustained rhythm offensively tonight. You know, we definitely hurt ourselves with the six turnovers. I think they scored 17 points off our turnovers, so that didn’t help," commented Van Kley.