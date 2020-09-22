Monarchs shut out by ranked Cyclones in 3A, District 9 action

The Cyclones also got rushing TDs of one yard from William Kenkel, 11 yards from Mason Griffith and 22 yards from Bradley Curren.

For D-S, Jaxson Hildebrand led all Monarch rushers with 21 carries for 73 yards. Jordan Von Tersch also had five yards on one carry.

In the passing department, Carter Wessel went 4-of-10 for 38 yards after replacing starting quarterback Hunter Emery midway through the second quarter.

Evan Turin led all Monarch receivers with two catches for 25 yards.

Colin Reis had one grab for eight yards as well.

"Harlan has a very good football team. We knew the challenge going in, but our goal was to give a consistent effort for four quarters and I think our guys were able to do that," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chad Van Kley.

"Offensively, we just never could put three good plays together. We were able to drive the ball at times, but nothing consistently. That credit has to go to Harlan, because their defense is outstanding," he added.