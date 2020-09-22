Monarchs shut out by ranked Cyclones in 3A, District 9 action

Harlan got a pair of touchdown passes from Teagon Kasperbauer on Friday night, as the Cyclones posted a 35-0 shutout of Denison-Schleswig in Class 3A, District 9 play at Harlan.
The loss dropped D-S to 0-2 in District 9 and 0-4 overall going into the Monarchs’ homecoming contest against Creston/Orient-Macksburg this Friday night at Denison.
Harlan, ranked third in the state in 3A by the Associated Press, remained perfect on the year at 2-0 in District 9 and 4-0 overall.
The Cyclones defeated D-S for the ninth consecutive time.
Harlan outgained D-S in total yards, 421-112, as the Cyclones gained 233 of their total on the ground.
The Monarchs, on the other hand, ran for 68 yards and threw for 44.
Harlan led 7-0 after one quarter and 14-0 at halftime. The Cyclones added one score in the third to make it 21-0 before putting two TDs on the scoreboard in the fourth.
Kasperbauer, who was 14-of-22 for 188 yards in the passing department, hooked up with Joey Moser for two TDs of 59 and five yards.
The Cyclones also got rushing TDs of one yard from William Kenkel, 11 yards from Mason Griffith and 22 yards from Bradley Curren.
For D-S, Jaxson Hildebrand led all Monarch rushers with 21 carries for 73 yards. Jordan Von Tersch also had five yards on one carry.
In the passing department, Carter Wessel went 4-of-10 for 38 yards after replacing starting quarterback Hunter Emery midway through the second quarter.
Evan Turin led all Monarch receivers with two catches for 25 yards.
Colin Reis had one grab for eight yards as well.
"Harlan has a very good football team. We knew the challenge going in, but our goal was to give a consistent effort for four quarters and I think our guys were able to do that," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chad Van Kley.
"Offensively, we just never could put three good plays together. We were able to drive the ball at times, but nothing consistently. That credit has to go to Harlan, because their defense is outstanding," he added.
"We got into the redzone just once on the night with a first-and-goal at the eight, but had to turn the ball over on downs," Van Kley pointed out.
"Defensively, I thought the guys played well all night. We had a nice defensive stand right before halftime that kept them out of the end zone."
"For the most part, I thought our defense made Harlan work for their touchdowns. Except for the big play that resulted in their first score, the defense did a nice job of fighting and keeping things in front of them." Van Kley said.
"We stuck with our game plan and started Emery at quarterback. He got his legs under him and did what we needed him to do for a quarter and a half. I thought he managed the game really well in his first varsity start against a top-five team in Harlan," the Monarch boss added.
Defensively for D-S, Nathan Gallup led in tackles with eight solos and seven assists. Austin Wessel had five solo tackles. Wyatt Johnson also had four tackles.
Score by Quarters
D-S......................0 0 0 0 - 0
Harlan................7 7 7 14 - 35
Scoring
First Quarter
H - Joey Moser 59 pass from Teagon Kasperbauer (Ashton Lyon kick)
Second Quarter
H - William Kenkel 1 run (Lyon kick)
Third Quarter
H - Moser 5 pass from Kasperbauer (Lyon kick)
Fourth Quarter
H - Mason Griffith 11 run (Lyon kick)
H - Bradley Curren (Lyon kick)
Team Statistics
D-S H
First Downs:7 19
Rush/yards: 28-68 39-233
Passing yards: 44 188
Comp/att/int: 5-18-38 14-22-0
Total yards: 106 421
Punts/avg.: 9-30.0 3-39.0
Fumbles/lost: 0-0 0-0
Penalties/yards: 4-29 8-64
D-S Individual Statistics
Rushing: Jaxson Hildebrand 21-73; Jordan Von Tersch 1-5; Nathan Gallup 2-4; Carter Wessel 4 minus 14
Passing: Wessel 4-10, 38 yards; Hunter Emery 1-8, 6 yards
Receiving: Evan Turin 2-25; Colin Reis 1-8; Matthew Weltz 1-5
Tackles: Nathan Gallup 8 UA, 7 A; Austin Wessel 5 UA; Wyatt Johnson 4 UA; Carter Wessel 3 UA, 2 A; Turin 2 UA; Daniel Santamaria 3 UA, 2 A; Joe Graeve 3 UA; Hildebrand 2 UA, 1 A; Von Tersch 2 UA; Reis 2 UA, 2A; Javier Gonzales 2 UA, 1 A; Devyn Fink 1 UA, 1A