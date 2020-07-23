Monarchs shut out Rams in district semifinals

The Denison-Schleswig boys opened Class 3A postseason play on Friday night with a convincing 11-0 victory in six innings in a District 16 semifinal baseball game at Denison.
D-S defeated Glenwood for the second time this season and won for the eighth time in 10 games, as the Monarchs moved to 11-8 overall on the year.
Glenwood saw its season end at 4-10 overall with Friday’s setback.
D-S starting pitcher Braiden Heiden turned in another outstanding effort on the mound, as the junior no-hit Glenwood through four innings and finished with a two-hitter, while striking out six Ram batters and walking only two in throwing 104 pitches on the night.
Both hits allowed by Heiden were infield singles in the fifth by Zach Carr with two outs and in the sixth by pinch-hitter Carter Plambeck with one out.
D-S, on the other hand, collected 10 hits on the night with Heiden and Trey Brotherton providing the power, as each blasted home runs in the game-ending sixth inning.
D-S opened the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
The Monarchs then got one run in the fourth, two more in the fifth and five in the sixth.
Down 6-0 after five innings, Glenwood took out starting pitcher Chad Fisher and put in sophomore Jayme Fritts, who tossed a total of 29 pitches, as the Monarchs scored five runs on five hits.
Fisher took the loss, allowing six runs on five hits with three Ks and four walks. Fritts tossed two-thirds, yielding five runs on five hits with one K to his credit.
Heiden went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in the sixth to make it 9-0 in favor of D-S.
Heiden scored twice in the win. His home run was his team-leading fourth of the season.
Then after two outs, Charlie Wiebers walked and Brotherton stepped up and belted a two-run homer over the fence in left-center to end the game because of the 10-run rule.
Brotherton finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and one run in the game.
His home run was No. 2 on the year for the sophomore.
Jack Mendlik went 2-for-4 with one run for the hosts. Carter Wessel was 1-for-3 with two runs. Evan Turin went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, while Wiebers wound up 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run.
"We had a few mental errors in our last game against Storm Lake, but our kids came ready to play tonight. They were hungry and that’s what I like to see," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.
"We got the three runs early and then we sort of went stagnant. We got away from our plan, but then we just put the ball in play and made their defense work," he added.
"We were able to steal some bases and force the hand of Glenwood a little bit. They made a couple of mistakes defensively and we were able to take advantage of that tonight."
"Then scoring five runs in the sixth was nice because we didn’t let up and we got them against a pretty good left-handed pitcher who is going to be a good one. He’s only a sophomore," Wessel said.
"We just kept doing what we needed to do and was able to manufacture some runs. You know, the two long balls by Heiden and Brotherton solidified the victory. It definitely was a good win to open the postseason with," noted Wessel, whose team beat Glenwood by a 7-3 margin back on July 2 at Denison.
D-S was back in action on Monday night against Harlan in the District 16 title game at Harlan.
Harlan owns two victories over D-S this season, winning 2-0 on June 22 at Harlan and 1-0 on July 10 at Denison.