Monarchs suffer defeat at home to Lynx in regular season finale

Webster City created 456 total yards of offense on Friday night, all on the ground, as the Lynx netted seven rushing touchdowns in a 56-14 victory over Denison-Schleswig in a Class 4A, District 1 football game at Denison.
The loss closed out the 2021 season at 1-4 in District 1 and 3-6 overall under first-year head coach Kamari Cotton-Moya.
With the win, Webster City claimed the District 1 title with a perfect 5-0 record, while improving to 7-2 overall heading into postseason play.
Webster City will host Norwalk (6-3) in a 4A Playoff first-round game this Friday night.
Webster City scored on its first three possessions of the opening quarter and led 20-7 after the initial 12 minutes.
The Wolverines then outscored the Monarchs 22-7 in the second quarter to make it 42-14 at halftime.
Webster City shut out D-S 14-0 in the third quarter to end the scoring, as the game went to a continuous clock at the 9:36 mark of the third because of the 35-point rule.
Webster City’s 456-yard rushing attack was led by sophomore Jaxon Cherry, who ran the ball 10 times for 214 yards and five touchdowns on runs of 70, 11, 8, 50 and 6 yards.
The Lynx also got rushing scores of six yards from Connor Hanson and three yards from Austin Mason, as well as a 35-yard interception return for a score by CJ Hisler.
D-S finished with 238 total offensive yards, including 57 rushing and 181 passing.
The Monarchs had two big pass plays for touchdowns in the game.
Both were off the arm of sophomore quarterback Luke Wiebers, who connected for scoring passes of 70 yards to Matthew Weltz late in the first quarter to make it 20-7 and 40 yards to Jake Fink midway through the second to pull the Monarchs to within 28-14 at the time.
Wiebers finished 11-of-24 for 181 yards with the two TD throws.
Weltz had four pass receptions for 95 yards with the one TD catch. Jake Fink had three grabs for 51 yards and the one score, while Jake Boelter had one catch for 15 yards.
Boelter led all D-S ballcarriers with 14 rushes for 34 yards. Weltz also ran the ball twice for 20 yards.
Defensively, Blaine Brodsky led the team with 5.5 tackles, including four solos.
Weltz had 3.5 tackles (2 solo). Gavin Hipnar also had 3.5 tackles (3 solo), while Jordan Von Tersch had 2.5 tackles (1 solo).
"Webster City threw a lot of punches at us early on and we weren’t able to respond. Their style of offense made it difficult for our guys to get off the block and we weren’t making tackles until they were 10 yards down the field," commented Cotton-Moya.
"When a team scores quick like Webster City does, you have to match them to stay in the game, and we weren’t able to do that. Give credit to Webster City. They have an explosive offense," he added.
"Offensively, we just weren’t able to get a lot going. We had the two big touchdown passes, but that was about it," remarked Cotton-Moya, whose squad lost its final three games and four of the last five to end the season.
Despite that, Cotton-Moya thought his team progressed throughout the season.
"Our non-district schedule was tough and
we played in one of the toughest 4A districts in the state, so we knew victories were going to be hard to come by, but the guys we didn’t quit and battled. We struggled down the stretch with injuries and other circumstances that forced us to play a lot of younger guys at the varsity level," Cotton-Moya stated.
Cotton-Moya said that he joined his players in learning a lot in what was his first year at the helm.
"I definitely learned a lot. I had a great opportunity to get to know my players and I’m looking forward to coaching the younger players in the future," Cotton-Moya said.
"We basically will return all but two or three guys on both sides of the ball next year, so that’s exciting. A lot of our younger guys got some experience down the stretch, so that should give them confidence going into next season," the Monarch boss added.
Score by Quarters
WC......................20 22 14 0 - 56
D-S.......................7 7 0 0 - 14
Score by Quarters
First Quarter
WC - Connor Hanson 6 run (Levi Mussman kick), 8:36
WC - Jaxon Cherry 70 run (Mussman kick), 6:42
WC - Cherry 11 run (kick failed), 2:14
D-S - Matthew Weltz 70 pass from Luke Wiebers (Carson Seuntjens kick), 35.3
Scond Quarter
WC - Cherry 8 run (Cherry run), 10:43
D-S - Jake Fink 40 pass from Wiebers (Seuntjens kick), 5:57
WC - Cherry 50 run (Mussman kick), 4:18
WC - CJ Hisler 35 interception (Mussman kick), 2:35
Third Quarter
WC - Cherry 6 run (Mussman kick), 9:36
WC - Austin Mason 3 run (Mussman kick), 1:28
D-S Individual Statistics
Rushing: Jake Boelter 14-34; Matthew Weltz 2-20; Luke Wiebers 3-3
Passing: Wiebers 11-24, 181 yards, 2 TDs.
Receiving: Weltz 4-95, 1 TD; Jake Fink 3-51, 1 TD; Boelter 1-15; Aiden Schuttinga 1-10; Gavin Hipnaer 1-9; Carson Seuntjens 1-1
Scoring: Weltz 6 points; Jake Fink 6 points; Seuntjens 2 points
Tackles: Blaine Brodsky 5.5 (4 solo); Hipnar 3.5 (3 solo); Weltz 3.5 (2 solo); Noah Faya 3.0 (2 solo); Jake Fink 3.0 (2 solo); Jordan Von Tersch 2.5 (1 solo)