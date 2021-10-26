Monarchs suffer defeat at home to Lynx in regular season finale

"Webster City threw a lot of punches at us early on and we weren’t able to respond. Their style of offense made it difficult for our guys to get off the block and we weren’t making tackles until they were 10 yards down the field," commented Cotton-Moya.

"When a team scores quick like Webster City does, you have to match them to stay in the game, and we weren’t able to do that. Give credit to Webster City. They have an explosive offense," he added.

"Offensively, we just weren’t able to get a lot going. We had the two big touchdown passes, but that was about it," remarked Cotton-Moya, whose squad lost its final three games and four of the last five to end the season.

Despite that, Cotton-Moya thought his team progressed throughout the season.

"Our non-district schedule was tough and

we played in one of the toughest 4A districts in the state, so we knew victories were going to be hard to come by, but the guys we didn’t quit and battled. We struggled down the stretch with injuries and other circumstances that forced us to play a lot of younger guys at the varsity level," Cotton-Moya stated.