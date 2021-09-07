Monarchs suffer first loss on football field to Lynx

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln rushed for nearly 400 yards in a 46-36 non-district football victory over Denison-Schleswig on Friday night at Council Bluffs.

The loss dropped D-S to 1-1 overall on the season going into the team’s home opener this Friday night against Creston in a non-district matchup at Denison.

Abraham Lincoln led 15-0 after the first quarter, but D-S scored three touchdowns and 21 consecutive points in the second quarter to take a 21-15 lead at halftime.

A.L. took the lead for good on its first possession of the second half, as Mikaele Hayes scored on a 10-yard run with the PAT kick good putting the Lynx up 22-21.

A.L. then led 29-28 to start the fourth and outscored D-S 17-8 over the final 12 minutes for the win.

"It was a hard battle all night. The difference was that we had a lot of self-inflicted wounds that really hurt us. But regardless of the outcome, the mistakes we made all can be fixed," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kamari Cotton-Moya.