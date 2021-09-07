Monarchs suffer first loss on football field to Lynx

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln rushed for nearly 400 yards in a 46-36 non-district football victory over Denison-Schleswig on Friday night at Council Bluffs.
The loss dropped D-S to 1-1 overall on the season going into the team’s home opener this Friday night against Creston in a non-district matchup at Denison.
Abraham Lincoln led 15-0 after the first quarter, but D-S scored three touchdowns and 21 consecutive points in the second quarter to take a 21-15 lead at halftime.
A.L. took the lead for good on its first possession of the second half, as Mikaele Hayes scored on a 10-yard run with the PAT kick good putting the Lynx up 22-21.
A.L. then led 29-28 to start the fourth and outscored D-S 17-8 over the final 12 minutes for the win.
"It was a hard battle all night. The difference was that we had a lot of self-inflicted wounds that really hurt us. But regardless of the outcome, the mistakes we made all can be fixed," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kamari Cotton-Moya.
"Abraham Lincoln has a very athletic and competitive team. They run the ball especially well and we had a difficult time slowing them down all night."
"We knew that if we didn’t tackle well, we were going to have a long night and that definitely was the case," he added.
"Offensively for us, we were able to run the ball with success, but we probably should have passed a lot more.
"Like I said, the kids battled. Give Abraham Lincoln credit. They have two wins for a reason," remarked Cotton-Moya, whose team also had a big offensive night with 438 total yards, including big numbers from sophomore quarterback Luke Wiebers.
Wiebers ran the ball 16 times for 132 yards with three rushing touchdowns to his credit, including two QB sneaks for scores.
Jaxson Hildebrand carried the ball 17 times for 65 yards and one score.
Matthew Weltz also had a rushing touchdown.
Wiebers also had big night in the passing department, completing 16-of-28 attempts for 232 yards and one interception.
Six different Monarch players had pass receptions on the night.
Weltz caught four passes for 66 yards. Trey Brotherton also had four caches for 45 yards.
Jake Fink hauled in three passes for 46 yards, while Carson Seuntjens and Aiden Schuttinga each had two catches for 44 and 27 yards, respectively.
Defensively for D-S, Brotherton and Hildebrand each had five total tackles with three solos apiece.
Devin Fink and Griseldo Madera each had four total tackles. Luis Chan also recovered a fumble for the Monarchs.
Cotton-Moya is looking forward to his team’s home opener this week.
"I’m excited and the guys are excited to play in front of our home crowd," Cotton-Moya said.
"Creston always has a good team and is very competitive. Despite the outcome against A.L., I like the direction that this team is heading. We showed improvement in some areas and now it’s on to week three," Cotton-Moya stated.
Score by Quarters
D-S......................0 21 7 8 - 36
C.B.A.L...............15 0 14 17 - 46
D-S Individual Statistics
Rushing: Luke Wiebers 16-132, 3 TDs; Jaxson Hildebrand 17-65, 1 TD; Matthew Weltz 2-27, 1 TD; Easton Emery 2-5; Jesse Velasquez 1-4
Passing: Wiebers 16-28-232, 1 interception
Receiving: Weltz 4-65; Trey Brotherton 4-45; Jake Fink 3-46; Carson Seuntjens 2-44; Aiden Schuttinga 2-27; Gavin Hipnar 1-4
Tackles: Brotherton 5.0; Hildebrand 5.0; Devin Fink 4.0; Griseldo Madera 4.0; Hipnar 3.5; Noah Faya 3.5; Weltz 3.0; Jordan Von Tersch 2.5
Fumble recoveries: Luis Chan 1