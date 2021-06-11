Monarchs take two from Shenandoah in H-10 action

Jaxon Wessel finished 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run, while Luke Wiebers was 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run.

Carter Wessel also picked up the win on the mound for D-S.

He went five and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

Caden Fletcher tossed one and one-third also.

Game two

A 10-run sixth inning highlighted the Monarchs’ 12-2 victory in six innings in game two.

D-S scored single runs in the first and fourth innings for a 2-0 lead before Shenandoah tied it with two runs in the last of the fifth.

D-S had 10 hits.

Nathan Gallup went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for D-S. Brotherton was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Parker Bekkerus also went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Turin finished 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs. Braiden Heiden was 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and one run.