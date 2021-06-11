Monarchs take two from Shenandoah in H-10 action

Denison-Schleswig tallied a total of 17 hits on Monday night, as the Monarchs earned a Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball doubleheader sweep at Shenandoah.
D-S won the opener, 9-5, and followed that up with a 12-2 triumph in six innings in the nightcap.
The sweep moved Travis Wessel’s D-S club to 5-1 in H-10 play and 6-3 overall.
Game one
A five-run second inning bolted D-S to a 5-1 lead after two innings in game one.
The Monarchs pushed two runs across in the top of the third to make it 7-1.
Shenandoah scored three times in the fifth and once in the sixth to pull to within 7-5, but the Monarchs then plated two runs in the seventh to end the scoring.
Carter Wessel and Trey Brotherton both blasted home runs for D-S in the win.
Carter Wessel went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and two runs scored for D-S. Brotherton finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs and one run.
Evan Turin went 1-for-3 with one run. Jaxson Hildebrand was 1-for-3 with a double and one run.
Jaxon Wessel finished 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run, while Luke Wiebers was 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run.
Carter Wessel also picked up the win on the mound for D-S.
He went five and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Caden Fletcher tossed one and one-third also.
Game two
A 10-run sixth inning highlighted the Monarchs’ 12-2 victory in six innings in game two.
D-S scored single runs in the first and fourth innings for a 2-0 lead before Shenandoah tied it with two runs in the last of the fifth.
D-S had 10 hits.
Nathan Gallup went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for D-S. Brotherton was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Parker Bekkerus also went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Turin finished 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs. Braiden Heiden was 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and one run.
Hildebrand was 1-for-3 with one run and Jaxon Wessel wound up 1-for-1 with one run.