Monarchs take two from Shenandoah in H-10 action
Denison-Schleswig tallied a total of 17 hits on Monday night, as the Monarchs earned a Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball doubleheader sweep at Shenandoah.

D-S won the opener, 9-5, and followed that up with a 12-2 triumph in six innings in the nightcap.

The sweep moved Travis Wessel’s D-S club to 5-1 in H-10 play and 6-3 overall.

Game one

A five-run second inning bolted D-S to a 5-1 lead after two innings in game one.

The Monarchs pushed two runs across in the top of the third to make it 7-1.

Shenandoah scored three times in the fifth and once in the sixth to pull to within 7-5, but the Monarchs then plated two runs in the seventh to end the scoring.

Carter Wessel and Trey Brotherton both blasted home runs for D-S in the win.

Carter Wessel went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and two runs scored for D-S. Brotherton finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs and one run.

Evan Turin went 1-for-3 with one run. Jaxson Hildebrand was 1-for-3 with a double and one run.

Jaxon Wessel finished 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run, while Luke Wiebers was 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run.

Carter Wessel also picked up the win on the mound for D-S.

He went five and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

Caden Fletcher tossed one and one-third also.

Game two

A 10-run sixth inning highlighted the Monarchs’ 12-2 victory in six innings in game two.

D-S scored single runs in the first and fourth innings for a 2-0 lead before Shenandoah tied it with two runs in the last of the fifth.

D-S had 10 hits.

Nathan Gallup went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for D-S. Brotherton was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Parker Bekkerus also went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Turin finished 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs. Braiden Heiden was 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and one run.

Hildebrand was 1-for-3 with one run and Jaxon Wessel wound up 1-for-1 with one run.

Hunter Emery started on the hill for D-S and got the win in five innings of work. He allowed two runs on six hits, struck out six and didn’t walk any Mustang batters.

Heiden threw the sixth inning. He gave up two hits and eventually struck out the side to end the game because of the 10-run rule.

