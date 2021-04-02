Muhlbauer leads IKM-Manning golfers into 2021 season

The IKM-Manning girls qualified for the state golf tournament in Class 1A in 2019.

After the 2020 spring sports season in Iowa was cancelled because of Covid-19, the Wolves are excited to get back on the course for the start of the 2021 season.

Under the guidance of head coach Kevin Lahndorf, IKM-Manning finished 10th in the Class 1A portion of the state meet in 2019 with a team score of 867 at the American Legion Golf Course at Marshalltown.

The Wolves return one golfer from that team in senior Bre Muhlbauer, who wound up 67th overall at the state tournament with a two-day total of 227.

Muhlbauer is one of nine athletes competing this season in golf for IKM-Manning.

Junior Delanie Rowedder competed at the junior varsity level in 2019 as a freshman.

Other members of the team in 2021 are junior Zoey Neilsen; sophomores Bailee Germer and Kylie Powers; and freshmen Mavee Neilsen, Brooke Booth, Eryn Ramsey and Megan Williams.