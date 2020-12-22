Neemann, Andersen enjoy big nights in Monarch win over Clarinda

Hannah Neemann and Paige Andersen combined for 49 points on Friday night, as the Denison-Schleswig girls closed out their pre-holiday schedule with a 57-38 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory at Clarinda.

It was the second consecutive triumph for the D-S girls, as Adam Mich’s Monarch club will head to break 2-1 in conference play and 5-1 overall on the season.

After leading by only six points at 14-8 after one quarter, D-S outscored Clarinda 20-9 in the second to take a 34-17 cushion into halftime.

That was the difference, as D-S held a slim 23-21 scoring advantage in the second half.

"It wasn’t a pretty win, but sometimes you have to win that way, especially after a long road trip," commented Mich, whose team played away from home for the third straight game and for the fourth time in six games this season.

"Defensively, I thought we struggled. Give Clarinda credit, as they shot the best they have all year, but we didn’t help ourselves on the defensive end," he added.