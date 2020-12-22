Neemann, Andersen enjoy big nights in Monarch win over Clarinda

Hannah Neemann and Paige Andersen combined for 49 points on Friday night, as the Denison-Schleswig girls closed out their pre-holiday schedule with a 57-38 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory at Clarinda.
It was the second consecutive triumph for the D-S girls, as Adam Mich’s Monarch club will head to break 2-1 in conference play and 5-1 overall on the season.
After leading by only six points at 14-8 after one quarter, D-S outscored Clarinda 20-9 in the second to take a 34-17 cushion into halftime.
That was the difference, as D-S held a slim 23-21 scoring advantage in the second half.
"It wasn’t a pretty win, but sometimes you have to win that way, especially after a long road trip," commented Mich, whose team played away from home for the third straight game and for the fourth time in six games this season.
"Defensively, I thought we struggled. Give Clarinda credit, as they shot the best they have all year, but we didn’t help ourselves on the defensive end," he added.
"Offensively, Neemann and Andersen both had terrific nights. Neemann was probably the most aggressive that she’s been all season. Andersen was able to attack the basket and was very aggressive in doing that," noted Mich.
Neemann led D-S with a double-double effort of 27 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists and three shot blocks.
She scored 16 of her 27 points in the first half.
Andersen added 22 points, six boards, three assists, two steals and two blocks. She netted 14 of her 22 points before halftime.
D-S was 18-of-19 at the free throw line, as Neemann and Andersen accounted for all of the team’s foul shots.
Andersen was 10-of-10 on free throws, while Neemann knocked down 8-of-9 foul shots.
Sophie Sonnichsen also had four points, two boards and two assists.
Ellie Magnuson added two points, five boards and two steals. Cierra Kastner also had two points, two boards and two steals.
For the game, D-S was just 1-of-8 from three-point range and 19-of-43 overall from the field for 44 percent.
Clarinda, on the other hand, was 5-of-14 from behind the three-point arc and 13-of-41 overall from the floor for 32 percent.
The Cardinals were 7-of-17 at the foul line.
The D-S girls will return to the court on Saturday, January 2, 2021, when the Monarchs host Odebolt-Arthur/BC-IG in a nonconference game at Denison.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 38-20.
Autumn Nemitz led D-S with nine points.
Hannah Slater added eight points, five steals, two boards and two assists.
Olivia Meyer also had six points, five boards and three steals. Kaitlyn Bruhn finished with five points. Kira Langenfeld also had four points and two steals.
Whitlee Auen finished with three points and Kiana Schulz had two.