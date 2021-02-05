Neemann, Andersen power Monarch girls past Spencer

Hannah Neemann and Paige Andersen combined for 36 points and 25 rebounds on Tuesday night, as the Denison-Schleswig girls earned a 55-41 nonconference triumph at Spencer.

The win was the seventh in a row for Adam Mich’s Class 4A, 10th-ranked D-S squad, which improved to 14-2 overall.

Spencer, on the other hand, went into the game ranked 14th in Class 4A and slipped to 12-5 overall with the loss.

D-S limited Spencer to single digits in each of the first two quarters, as the Monarchs led 22-13 at halftime.

D-S then led 39-28 after three quarters of play.

On the night, D-S was 4-of-10 from three-point range and 19-of-42 overall from the field for 45 percent.

Spencer, on the other hand, was just 6-of-24 from behind the three-point arc and 13-of-53 overall from the floor for 25 percent.

The Monarchs also hit 13-of-16 free throws, while the Tigers were 9-of-10 on foul shots.