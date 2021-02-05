Neemann, Andersen power Monarch girls past Spencer

Hannah Neemann and Paige Andersen combined for 36 points and 25 rebounds on Tuesday night, as the Denison-Schleswig girls earned a 55-41 nonconference triumph at Spencer.
The win was the seventh in a row for Adam Mich’s Class 4A, 10th-ranked D-S squad, which improved to 14-2 overall.
Spencer, on the other hand, went into the game ranked 14th in Class 4A and slipped to 12-5 overall with the loss.
D-S limited Spencer to single digits in each of the first two quarters, as the Monarchs led 22-13 at halftime.
D-S then led 39-28 after three quarters of play.
On the night, D-S was 4-of-10 from three-point range and 19-of-42 overall from the field for 45 percent.
Spencer, on the other hand, was just 6-of-24 from behind the three-point arc and 13-of-53 overall from the floor for 25 percent.
The Monarchs also hit 13-of-16 free throws, while the Tigers were 9-of-10 on foul shots.
"We treated it like it was a postseason game and the girls responded that way. We got off to a slow start not scoring in the first four minutes or so, but once we settled in, I thought the girls played very well," commented Mich.
"I thought we defended Spencer very well, especially from behind the three-point line. Also, I thought Cierra Kastner and Cambri Brodersen did a terrific job of playing defense on their leading scorer," he added.
"We also did a great job on the glass and that was a huge difference, as we limited Spencer to only one shot for the majority of the game," noted Mich, whose club outrebounded the Tigers by a 35-21 margin with 26 defensive boards to its credit.
Neemann recorded a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Monarchs.
"Neemann actually missed her first five shots and didn’t score in the first quarter. She came back with eight points in the second quarter and seven in the critical fourth quarter," Mich said.
Andersen also netted 18 points (nine each half)with nine boards and two shot blocks in the win.
Ellie Magnuson tallied eight points, three boards, three assists, two steals and two shot blocks.
Sophie Sonnichsen also had five points, netting all five in the third quarter.
Cierra Kastner had four points with Brodersen at two points.
"The points from Sonnichsen, Cierra Kastner and Brodersen all helped us keep our lead around double-digits, so they were huge for us," Mich said.
"It was a good win over a quality opponent on their home floor. Spencer went in averaging 56 points a game, so holding them to 41 was a great defensive effort," Mich remarked.
JV results
Spencer won the junior varsity game, 40-36.
Hannah Slater led D-S with nine points and eight rebounds.
Olivia Meyer added six points. Whitlee Auen had five points, three assists and three steals for the Monarchs.
Kira Langenfeld also had four points and six boards.
Kiana Schulz had four points, five boards, two assists and two steals as well for the Monarchs, which fell to 11-4 overall with the loss.