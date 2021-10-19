Newell-Fonda pulls away from Rockets in Eight-Man action

The Ar-We-Va football team suffered a 48-6 loss to Newell-Fonda in Eight-Man, District 1 action on Friday night at Newell.

With the loss, Ar-We-Va finished 3-3 in District 1 for fourth place, while falling to 4-4 overall.

It also was the final game of the 2021 season for Ar-We-Va, as the Rockets will not play a ninth game offered to teams that did not qualify for postseason play.

Newell-Fonda raced out to a 20-6 lead after one quarter and led 41-6 at halftime. The host Mustangs then led 48-6 after three quarters.

Will Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va with 20 rushing attempts for 101 yards and a touchdown. He also was 6-of-19 for 23 yards in the passing department.

Cooper Kock ran the ball eight times for seven yards and had two pass receptions for 10 yards.

Defensively, Will Ragaller had four solo tackles and five assists.

Wade Ragaller finished with five solo tackles, three assists and an interception. Kock had five solo tackles with a QB sack.