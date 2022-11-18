Nice mix of experience and youth for Monarch girls on basketball court

The Denison-Schleswig girls will enter the 2022-23 basketball season with a nice mix of experience and youth that veteran head coach Adam Mich hopes will result in a successful winter campaign.

D-S went 6-4 for fifth place in the Hawkeye 10 Conference a year ago and 9-13 overall under Mich, who is beginning his 15th season at the helm with a career record of 186-132 and one state tournament appearance in Class 4A in 2019 to his credit.

Mich will be joined on the bench by assistant coaches Adam Burns (11th year) and Nate Pardun (third year).

Morgan Muhlbauer will coach the Monarch freshmen.

D-S lost five players to graduation from last year’s team, including it’s leading scorer and second-team all-conference selection in Kira Langenfeld.

“We graduated 58 percent of our scoring from last season. We have players who will be able to make up for that, but it just may take time for everyone to adjust to their new roles compared to last season,” commented Mich.

“We do bring back a lot of experience with seven letterwinners. A lot of these players will step into more prominent roles this season compared to last season,” he added.

“We also have some younger players that will compete for playing time.”

“I think one of the biggest strengths of this group is that there are no cliques. They all seem to get along and want the best for each other. We have the ability to be deep, but that only works if each player puts the team first,” Mich remarked.

Two of the seven returning letterwinners were full-time starters a year ago in 5-7 senior guard-forward Kiana Schulz and 5-8 senior point guard Whitlee Auen.

Schulz was the No. 2 scorer a year ago at 9.5 points per game. She also grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game and led the Monarchs with 41 three-point baskets en route to earning honorable mention all-conference praise.

Auen averaged 5.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game a year ago.

She led the team with 41 steals (2.1 p/g) and was among the team leaders with 30 assists, while knocking down nine three-point baskets last winter.

Other veterans back for the Monarchs are 5-9 senior guard-forward Kaitlyn Bruhn, 5-9 senior guard Lauren Bowker, 5-7 senior guard Olivia Meyer, 5-6 junior guard Claire Leinen and 5-9 junior guard Addison Inman.

Bowker averaged 1.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per game a year ago, while Meyer netted 1.8 points and brought down 1.4 boards per contest.

Filling out the team’s varsity roster are senior forward-post player Chloe Mendenhall, senior forward Emma Ahrenholtz, sophomore guard-forward Mayah Slater and sophomore guard Samantha Chandler.

The Hawkeye 10 is one of the toughest conferences in the state and that will be no different this season, according to Mich.

“That’s because the best the best athletes in the conference play basketball. There is never a night where you can’t show up not ready to play,” Mich said.

“Lewis Central is probably the favorite to win the conference championship. They were a young team last season and bring back all of their best players.”

“After that, it’s a toss-up. There are 15 all-conference players back from last season. We hope that we can be one of those teams for a spot in the top five,” Mich stated.

The D-S girls will travel to Council Bluffs this Friday night to take on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in an Iowa Hall of Pride scrimmage.

The Monarchs will open their regular season on Tuesday, November 22, against Atlantic at Denison.

“As a staff, we’re excited to start the season,” Mich said. “The girls put in a lot of hard work in the offseason and have done a nice job at being coachable in practice.”

“We know there will be some struggles that we will have to get through, but we’re excited to see how the players respond to that,” Mich said.

2022-23 Schedule

November

22 — vs. Atlantic; 29 — vs. Odebolt-Arthur/BC-IG

December

1 — at Storm Lake; 3 — vs. Kuemper Catholic; 6 — at Glenwood; 9 — vs. Harlan; 16 — at Clarinda; 20 — vs. Red Oak

January

2 — vs. Mid-Prairie Wellman at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, 3 p.m.; 3 — at Kuemper Catholic; 6 — at Creston; 13 — vs. Boone; 17 — at Lewis Central; 20 — at C.B. St. Albert; 24 — at Harlan; 27 — vs. Shenandoah; 31 — at Spencer

February

3 — at Atlantic; 4 — vs. Carroll; 10 — vs. Glenwood