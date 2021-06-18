Nielsen, McLaughlin homer for Wolves in baseball loss to Missouri Valley

IKM-Manning’s Max Nielsen and Hayden McLaughlin each hit home runs on Tuesday night in a 16-8 varsity baseball loss for the Wolves to Missouri Valley at Manilla.

The setback was the seventh in a row for IKM-Manning, which fell to 2-9 in the Western Iowa Conference and 2-11 overall.

IKM-Manning scored all of their runs in two innings, netting four in the third and four more in the seventh.

Missouri Valley, on the other hand, was the benefit of six runs in the third and seventh innings en route to the win.

Nielsen went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and three runs batted in.

Lane Sams went 2-for-3 with one run. Brody Blom was 2-for-4 with two runs.