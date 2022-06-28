Nielsen pitches Wolves past Audubon

Max Nielsen allowed only three hits and struck out 12 on Thursday night, as IKM-Manning earned a 5-0 Western Iowa Conference baseball victory at Audubon.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for IKM-Manning, which improved to 5-10 in the WIC and 7-11 overall.

Nielsen also was one of four Wolves to collect four hits in the game.

After scoring two runs in the top of the third, IKM-Manning produced three more runs in the sixth.

Nielsen and Lane Sams both went 2-for-3. Reed Hinners went 2-for-4 wit6h three runs batted in, while Treyton Barry was 2-for-4 as well.