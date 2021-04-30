North shuts out Monarch soccer girls at Denison

Sioux City North scored three first-half goals on Monday night en route to a 4-0 varsity girls’ soccer victory over Denison-Schleswig at Denison.

The loss was the third in a row for Nick Bradley’s D-S squad, which fell to 1-6 in matches on the season.

North outshot D-S 36-8, including 26-6 in shots on goal.

"The girls played a tough game tonight. We made a few errors in the first half and Sioux City North was able to capitalize on them," commented Bradley.

"However, I felt like we did a lot of things right in this game. The girls are listening and learning each and every day. They continue to get better," he added.

"North is a tough team and they have lost and won against good competition. I really felt like we held our own," Bradley remarked.

Amy Estrada played in goal for D-S and had 22 saves on the night.