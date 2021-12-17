O-A/BC-IG trims Monarch girls on shot in final seconds

Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove handed the Denison-Schleswig girls their third consecutive setback on Tuesday night, as the Falcons scored a basket with five seconds remaining for a 35-34 nonconference victory at Ida Grove.

The loss dropped Adam Mich’s D-S squad to 3-4 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) Hawkeye 10 Conference affair with Clarinda at Denison.

Tuesday’s game was a tale of two halves.

In the first half, D-S outscored O-A/BC-IG 11-2 in the first quarter and 14-8 in the second for a 25-10 lead at halftime.

The Monarchs still led by 10 at 29-19 going into the fourth, but were outscored 16-5 over the final eight minutes, as the Falcons took advantage of cold-shooting and turnovers by D-S.

D-S hit just 2-of-8 shots from the field in the fourth and turned the ball over nine times.

For the game, D-S committed 20 turnovers and struggled offensively yet again.

The Monarchs, for the game, hit just 1-of-21 three-point attempts for five percent and were 12-of-49 overall from the field for 24 percent.

D-S did connect on 9-of-13 free throws.

O-A/BC-IG, meanwhile, was 1-of-5 from behind the three-point arc and 15-of-44 overall from the floor for 34 percent.

The Falcons went to the foul line 11 times with four makes on the night.

O-A/BC-IG turned the ball over 24 times.

"Again, a lot of turnovers were self-inflicted," Mich said. "We led by 10 going into the fourth quarter and then just got nothing going after that."

"We turned the ball over eight times and a lot of those led to easy layups for them. We just seemed to panic when it came down to crunch time."

"Down the stretch, we missed a layup that would have put us up four. We missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw situation late as well down only one. They were able to get a shot from the elbow in the final seconds for the win," Mich said.

"It was a tough loss and it hurts. Heck, we had 16 steals, which I think is a season-high, but we just didn’t convert them into points. It’s hard to win when you struggle from the floor like we did and turn the ball over 24 times," the Monarch boss remarked.

D-S had one girl reach double figures.

Kira Langenfeld was that girl with 10 points, adding six rebounds and three steals.

Hannah Slater tallied eight points, six boards and three steals.

Cambri Brodersen had five points, five assists, four boards and three steals.

Sophie Sonnichsen had three points and five boards. She scored all three points at the free throw line.

Olivia Meyer also had three points, as she hit the team’s lone three-point bucket.

Kiana Schulz also had one point, five boards and four steals for the Monarchs, which were outrebounded by a slim 32-31 margin.

JV results

D-S won the junior varsity game, 41-6.

Kaitlyn Bruhn scored nine points to lead D-S.

Samantha Chandler had seven points and three steals.

Mayah Slater added six points and three steals.

Emma Ahrenholtz, Lauren Bowker, Olivia Meyer and Addison Inman all had three points apiece for the winners.

Score by Quarters

D-S.....................11 14 4 5 - 34