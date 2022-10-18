Ogden runs past Wolves in non-district football action

Ogden’s Colby Rohe and Jack Christensen hooked up for three touchdown passes on Friday night, as the Bulldogs earned a 39-20 non-district football victory over IKM-Manning at Manning.

The loss was the fourth in a row for IKM-Manning, which fell to 1-7 overall on the year.

IKM-Manning will play a ninth game against Council Bluffs St. Albert on Thursday night at Council Bluffs.

Cory McCarville’s IKM-Manning club went up 12-0 on Ogden in the first quarter after touchdown runs of 54 yards from Cooper Irlmeier and eight yards from Ben Langel.

Ogden, though, then scored 13 consecutive points for a 13-12 lead at halftime.

IKM-Manning regained the lead at 20-13 on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Ross Kusel to Lane Sams with 8:36 left in the third quarter.

Ogden then reeled off 26 consecuive points for the win.

On the night, Odgen finished with 274 total yards, including 184 yards rushing and 90 yards passing.

Rohe, Ogden’s quarterback, was 15-of-28 for 167 yards with the three touchdown passes to Christensen of 16, 32 and 26 yards.

Christensen also returned an interception 82 yards for another score late in the fourth quarter.

IKM-Manning finished with 238 total yards, including 170 rushing and 68 passing.

Irlmeier led all IKM-Manning ballcarriers with 12 rushes for 92 yards and the one touchdown run of 54 yards.

Langel ran the ball 22 times for eight yards with his one TD run.

Kusel was 6-of-8 for 68 yards with the one TD throw of 37 yards to Sams and one interception.

Defensively for IKM-Manning, Ben Ramsey led with seven total tackles, including four solos.