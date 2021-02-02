Omaha Roncalli edges Monarch boys in non-league affair

Playing its third game in three days, Denison-Schleswig suffered a 59-42 varsity boys’ nonconference loss to Omaha Roncalli on Saturday at Denison.

The 17-point setback snapped a two-game win streak for Derek Fink’s D-S club, which fell to 6-8 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) nonconference game at Spencer.

Roncalli jumped up 20-9 after one quarter and led 32-17 at halftime.

The visitors then led 51-33 going into the fourth quarter.

"Our third game in three nights against one of the best teams on our schedule proved to be a little too much for our guys to overcome," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

"Roncalli shot the ball really well. Additionally, we had too many live-ball turnovers that went straight for layups against their pressure," added Fink, whose team turned the ball over 14 times in the loss.