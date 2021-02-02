Omaha Roncalli edges Monarch boys in non-league affair

Playing its third game in three days, Denison-Schleswig suffered a 59-42 varsity boys’ nonconference loss to Omaha Roncalli on Saturday at Denison.
The 17-point setback snapped a two-game win streak for Derek Fink’s D-S club, which fell to 6-8 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) nonconference game at Spencer.
Roncalli jumped up 20-9 after one quarter and led 32-17 at halftime.
The visitors then led 51-33 going into the fourth quarter.
"Our third game in three nights against one of the best teams on our schedule proved to be a little too much for our guys to overcome," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"Roncalli shot the ball really well. Additionally, we had too many live-ball turnovers that went straight for layups against their pressure," added Fink, whose team turned the ball over 14 times in the loss.
"We put together a run that got us back in the game in the third quarter, but we just couldn’t generate enough energy to get stops and gain momentum," noted Fink, whose club was 6-of-15 from three-point range and 14-of-33 overall from the field for 42.4 percent.
Aiden Schuttinga led D-S with 13 points, adding three rebounds and three steals.
Braiden Heiden had seven points and five boards. Matthew Weltz also had seven points, four boards and two assists.
Carson Seuntjens added five points. Evan Turin had four points and two assists. Hunter Emery finished with three points, while Carter Wessel had two points, four assists and three boards.
JV results
The D-S JV boys edged Roncalli, 54-53.
D-S trailed by one at 53-52 with seven seconds left to play when Luke Wiebers attacked the basket and scored the game-winning bucket at the buzzer.
Carson Seuntjens led D-S with 12 points.
Gavin Hipnar and Lucas Segebart each tossed in 10 points. Wiebers, Jaxon Wessel and Jake Fink all had six points.