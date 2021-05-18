Ordonez hat trick leads Monarch soccer boys past Atlantic

Ronaldo Ordonez recorded a hat trick and seven other boys all scored single goals, as Denison-Schleswig earned a 10-0 shutout of Atlantic in Hawkeye 10 Conference soccer action on Friday at Denison.

It was the third straight triumph for D-S, which moved to 5-1 in Hawkeye 10 play and 9-4 overall in celebrating senior night.

For the match, D-S outshot Atlantic 43-0, including 23-0 in shots on goal.

Ordonez scored all three of his goals in the first half, as the Monarchs led 3-0 at halftime.

The goals for Ordonez were his third, fourth and fifth scores of the season.

In the second half, the Monarchs got goals from Angel Sanchez (first), Edin Barrios (seventh), Manny Alcaraz (second), Ramon Perez (fourth), Manuel Leanos (second), Jeffery Menendez (third) and Carlos Garcia (third).

"It was a great senior night for our seniors, as we had eight of them either score or assist on goals," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.