Ordonez hat trick leads Monarch soccer boys past Atlantic

Ronaldo Ordonez recorded a hat trick and seven other boys all scored single goals, as Denison-Schleswig earned a 10-0 shutout of Atlantic in Hawkeye 10 Conference soccer action on Friday at Denison.
It was the third straight triumph for D-S, which moved to 5-1 in Hawkeye 10 play and 9-4 overall in celebrating senior night.
For the match, D-S outshot Atlantic 43-0, including 23-0 in shots on goal.
Ordonez scored all three of his goals in the first half, as the Monarchs led 3-0 at halftime.
The goals for Ordonez were his third, fourth and fifth scores of the season.
In the second half, the Monarchs got goals from Angel Sanchez (first), Edin Barrios (seventh), Manny Alcaraz (second), Ramon Perez (fourth), Manuel Leanos (second), Jeffery Menendez (third) and Carlos Garcia (third).
"It was a great senior night for our seniors, as we had eight of them either score or assist on goals," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.
"We had a great opportunity to play everybody a lot of minutes. In the second half, 12 of our 19 shots were goal, which is a good percentage," he added.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys improved to 14-1 overall on the season with a 3-1 victory over Atlantic.
Jairon Hernandez, Cristopher Ochoa and Angel Jimenez all scored goals for the Monarchs, which led 2-0 at halftime.
The goal for Hernandez was his first of the year.
Ochoa scored for the third time and Jimenez netted his 14th goal of the season in the second half.
Atlantic scored its lone goal with 5:27 remaining in the second half.
D-S outshot Atlantic, 23-4, including 14-2 in shots on goal.
Christopher Magana played in goal for D-S and had one save.
"The junior varsity boys had another good game. We were accurate with our shots for the most part," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chris Eller.
"We got everybody a lot of playing time in our last home game of the season" he added.