The Logan-Magnolia boys’ track and field team garnered 94 points en route to a third-place finish at the Tri-Center Invitational on April 11 at Neola.

The Panthers trailed only champion Oakland Riverside (139) and runnerup Westwood, Sloan (110).

Calvin Wallis claimed a pair of individual titles for Lo-Ma, winning the 110-meter high hurdles (15.40 seconds) and 400-meter hurdles (59.99).

Grant Brix took gold in the shot put with a toss of 49 feet, while William Anderson captured the 100-meter dash title in 11.06.

Tarick Rowe placed second in the 3,200-meter run (10:49.81) and 1,600-meter run (5:02.31).

Adam Roden finished in a four-way tie for second in the high jump at 5-6.

The Panthers took second in the shuttle hurdle and 4x100 relays.

The shuttle hurdle team of Evan Roden, Adam Roden, Carson Edney and Calvin Wallis ran 1:09.56, while the 4x100 unit of Evan Roden, Calvin Collins, Calvin Wallis and Anderson turned in a time of 47.11.

Evan Roden placed third in the long jump with an effort of 19-6.

Collins wound up fourth in the discus event with a throw of 123-11.

Lo-Ma’s 4x200 relay foursome of Cael Wallis, Adam Roden, Collins and Anderson finished fifth in 1:45.50.

And, Anderson took home sixth in the 200-meter dash in a time of 23.86.