Panthers take care of Wolves in regular season finale

Logan-Magnolia raced out to a 21-0 halftime lead en route to a 35-6 Class A, District 10 victory over IKM-Manning in the final regular season game for the Wolves on Friday night at Manning.
The loss ended a two-game win streak for IKM-Manning, which ended the regular season at 2-3 in District 10 and 2-5 overall.
Seventh-ranked Lo-Ma, on the other hand, finished the regular season 4-0 in District 10 and 6-1 overall.
The Wolves will next take on Southwest Valley (6-1) in a postseason first-round matchup this Friday night at Corning at 7 p.m.
Lo-Ma outgained IKM-Manning in total yards, 334-172.
The visiting Panthers gained 272 of their total yards rushing, while the Wolves netted 145 of their 172 yards via the ground as well.
IKM-Manning’s lone touchdown in the game came on a 27-yard run by Justin Segebart with just 1:13 remaining in the game.
Kyler Rasmussen led all IKM-Manning ballcarriers with 12 rushes for 63 yards.
Segebart ran the ball twice for 40 yards, while Drew Doyel had eight attempts for 19 yards.
In the passing department, Nolan Ramsey was 3-of-7 for 27 yards with an interception.
Drew Doyel caught two of Ramsey’s passes for 22 yards. Hayden McLaughlin also had one catch for five yards.
Defensively, Mitchell Kerkhoff led the Wolves in tackles with 13.
Rasmussen chipped in with 10 tackles. Cooper Irlmeier also had eight, while Doyel and Cooper Perdew each netted seven tackles.