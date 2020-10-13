Panthers take care of Wolves in regular season finale

Logan-Magnolia raced out to a 21-0 halftime lead en route to a 35-6 Class A, District 10 victory over IKM-Manning in the final regular season game for the Wolves on Friday night at Manning.

The loss ended a two-game win streak for IKM-Manning, which ended the regular season at 2-3 in District 10 and 2-5 overall.

Seventh-ranked Lo-Ma, on the other hand, finished the regular season 4-0 in District 10 and 6-1 overall.

The Wolves will next take on Southwest Valley (6-1) in a postseason first-round matchup this Friday night at Corning at 7 p.m.

Lo-Ma outgained IKM-Manning in total yards, 334-172.

The visiting Panthers gained 272 of their total yards rushing, while the Wolves netted 145 of their 172 yards via the ground as well.

IKM-Manning’s lone touchdown in the game came on a 27-yard run by Justin Segebart with just 1:13 remaining in the game.

Kyler Rasmussen led all IKM-Manning ballcarriers with 12 rushes for 63 yards.