Five varsity returning letterwinners will bolster the Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team in 2023 under third-year head coach Spencer Pauley.

The numbers are amazing with a total of 63 girls out this spring with a breakdown of 12 seniors, 12 juniors, 23 sophomores and 16 freshmen.

“We have great numbers this season, as we have a total of 63 girls out right now. We have five varsity returners that I’m excited to see play and see how much they have improved since last season,” commented Pauley.

“Also, I’m excited to see how everyone else has worked on their game since last year. It should be a fun year for Monarch tennis,” he added.

The five returning varsity veterans are senior Emma Ahrenholtz; juniors Zoey Beery, Abby Gutierrez and Kiana Schulz; and sophomore Lynnae Johnson.

Besides Arenholtz, filling out this year’ senior class are Amy Aguilera, Yaretzi Aleman, Irene Alvarez, Yizmeray Angulo, Yary Aragon, Kelly Arriaza, Alessandra Datome, Nathalie Laarman, Olivia Meyer, Jazmin Ramos and Victoria Santamaria.

Besides Beery, Abby Gutierrez and Schulz, other junior roster members are Angela Cruz, Shelby Kastner, Chloe Koch, Claire Leinen, Adrianna Lupian, Ally Reisz, Fatima Requeno, Jelissa Rivas and Christell Salazar.

Besides Johnson, filling out the sophomore class are Hazell Agurcia, Miriam Alvarez, Achol Anyar, Adut Aruai, Danely Barroso, Tayla Brodersen, Ana Castillo, Ashley Fuentes, Celeste Gomez, Isabel Gutierrez, Lexi Hartwig, Josie Jepsen, Abbey Meseck, Abi Perez, Kimberly Ramirez, Remigia Raymundo, Ana Rios, Nallely Rivera, Natasha Rivera, Yarecze Rodriguez, Maite Vargas and Mirna Vasquez.

This year’s freshmen are Lizbeth Ahumada-Diaz, Krystal Barroso, Azucena Bartolon, Aspen Bigley, Lillian Boomershine, Alejandra Carrizalez, Giana Garcia, Adyson Hildebrand, Leila Jaime, Ada Lopez, Piomo Okwer, Heidi Ramirez, Ashton Randeris, Carina Sartun, Ywar Hay Tha and Alexis Vaquerano.

2023 Schedule

March

30 — at Harlan, 4 p.m.

April

1 — Shenandoah Tournament, 11 a.m.; 4 — at Storm Lake, 4 p.m.; 11 — at C.B. Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.; 18 — vs. Atlantic, 4 p.m.; 20 — vs. Sioux City East, 4 p.m.; 21 — vs. Lewis Central, 4 p.m.; 24 — vs. C.B. St. Albert, 4 p.m.; 25 — at Sioux City Heelan, 4 p.m.

May

3 — Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Carroll, 9 a.m.; 5 — at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.; 8 — at Kuemper Catholic, 4 p.m.