Pauley takes over D-S girls' tennis program

A total of 33 athletes will field the roster for the Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team in 2021 under first-year head coach Spencer Pauley.

Pauley is a 2015 graduate of Denison High School and played tennis all four years for the Monarchs, which qualified for the state team tournament in Class 1A his senior year with a fourth-place effort.

"We’re excited to have a season after last year was shut down because of Covid-19. We have a few seniors on the team, but overall, we are a young team looking forward to getting better as the season progresses," commented Pauley.

This year’s roster includes seven seniors, three juniors, 11 sophomores and 12 freshmen.

Seniors out are Jasmine Cabrera, Ana Chan, Abby Gehlsen, Evelyn Lopez, Paola Martinez, Hannah Weber and Harley Wiebers.

The three juniors out are Adhol Deng, Hailey Meseck and Mersadees Fineran.