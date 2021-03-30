Pauley takes over D-S girls' tennis program

A total of 33 athletes will field the roster for the Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team in 2021 under first-year head coach Spencer Pauley.
Pauley is a 2015 graduate of Denison High School and played tennis all four years for the Monarchs, which qualified for the state team tournament in Class 1A his senior year with a fourth-place effort.
"We’re excited to have a season after last year was shut down because of Covid-19. We have a few seniors on the team, but overall, we are a young team looking forward to getting better as the season progresses," commented Pauley.
This year’s roster includes seven seniors, three juniors, 11 sophomores and 12 freshmen.
Seniors out are Jasmine Cabrera, Ana Chan, Abby Gehlsen, Evelyn Lopez, Paola Martinez, Hannah Weber and Harley Wiebers.
The three juniors out are Adhol Deng, Hailey Meseck and Mersadees Fineran.
This year’s sophomore class includes Amy Aguilera, Emma Ahrenholtz, Yaretzi Aleman, Jade Arevalo, Kelly Arriaza, Silvia Estrada, Olivia Meyer, Krystal Ordonez, Jacky Pantoja, Jazmin Ramos and Victoria Santamaria.
And, this year’s freshmen are Zoey Beery, Angela Cruz, Zoey Gonzales, Mateya Hollander, Shelby Kastner, Claire Leinen, Brittany Musgrave, Hania Ramos, Allyson Reisz, Jelissa Rivas, Christell Salazar and Kiana Schulz.
"The seniors girls will have to lead the way for the rest of the team. I would like to have the girls gain valuable experience, while developing their skills in every match and also be as competitive as possible," remarked Pauley.
2021 Schedule
April
6 - at Audubon; 8 at Harlan; 10 - Shenandoah Tournament; 12 - at C.B. Abraham Lincoln; 20 - vs. Atlantic; 22 - vs. Sioux City East; 23 - vs. Lewis Central; 26 - at C.B. St. Albert
May
4 - at Shenandoah; 6 - vs. Kuemper Catholic; 10 - Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Shenandoah