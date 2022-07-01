Perdew walk-off home run lifts Wolves past Spartans

Cooper Perdew’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Tuesday night lifted IKM-Manning to a 1-0 nonconference baseball victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Manilla.

The win moved IKM-Manning to 8-12 overall.

Perdew’s home run was just the third hit of the game combined, as IKM-Manning had two hits and Exira/EH-K one.

Lane Sams also went 1-for-3 to account for IKM-Manning’s second hit.

Max Nielsen threw five strong innings for the Wolves, as he gave up just one hit and struck out 11 Spartan batters.