Perdew walk-off home run lifts Wolves past Spartans

IKM-M boys vs. Exira/EH-K

Cooper Perdew’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Tuesday night lifted IKM-Manning to a 1-0 nonconference baseball victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Manilla.

The win moved IKM-Manning to 8-12 overall.

Perdew’s home run was just the third hit of the game combined, as IKM-Manning had two hits and Exira/EH-K one.

Lane Sams also went 1-for-3 to account for IKM-Manning’s second hit.

Max Nielsen threw five strong innings for the Wolves, as he gave up just one hit and struck out 11 Spartan batters.

Treyton Barry relieved Nielsen over the final two innings and walked one.

