Perry defeats Denison swimmers in pool

The Denison summer swim team suffered a 306-273 loss at Perry on Tuesday night.

With the setback, Denison fell to 4-3 overall in Iowa West Swim Conference duals on the season.

Denison swimmers set a pair of pool records at Perry.

Wyatt VanHouten for the 9-10 boys won the 50 Freestyle event in a record time of 34.75 seconds.

And, Denison’s 11-12 girls’ 200 Freestyle Relay team of Myah Schwarte, Sophia Malone, Stella Mahrt and Jacee Jepsen took first place in a record time of 2:18.45.

Complete results from Tuesday are below.

8-Under Girls

25 Freestyle: Madison Blume (first); Kathryn Blume (fifth); Jacee Nelson (sixth)