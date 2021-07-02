Perry defeats Denison swimmers in pool

The Denison summer swim team suffered a 306-273 loss at Perry on Tuesday night.
With the setback, Denison fell to 4-3 overall in Iowa West Swim Conference duals on the season.
Denison swimmers set a pair of pool records at Perry.
Wyatt VanHouten for the 9-10 boys won the 50 Freestyle event in a record time of 34.75 seconds.
And, Denison’s 11-12 girls’ 200 Freestyle Relay team of Myah Schwarte, Sophia Malone, Stella Mahrt and Jacee Jepsen took first place in a record time of 2:18.45.
Complete results from Tuesday are below.
8-Under Girls
25 Freestyle: Madison Blume (first); Kathryn Blume (fifth); Jacee Nelson (sixth)
25 Backstroke: M. Blume (second); K. Blume (third)
25 Breaststroke: M. Blume (first)
50 Freestyle: M. Blume (first)
25 Butterfly: M. Blume (first)
8-Under Boys
25 Freestyle: Gavin Malone (first)
25 Backstroke: Malone (second)
25 Breaststroke: Malone (second)
50 Freestyle: Malone (second)
25 Butterfly: Malone (third)
9-10 Girls
100 Medley Relay: Kynlee Schwarte, Isabelle Blume, Caroline Schrum, Samantha Segebart (first)
25 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Schrum (third); Segebart (fourth)
25 Backstroke: Schwarte (first); Arya Malone (second); Ali Hartwig (fourth)
25 Breaststroke: Blume (first); Hartwig (third); Malone (fourth)
50 Freestyle: Schwarte (second); Blume (third); Hartwig (fifth)
50 Butterfly: Schrum (first); Segebart (third); Malone (fifth)
100 Freestyle Relay: Blum, Segebart, Schrum, Schwarte (first)
9-10 Boys
100 Medley Relay: Tucker Gotto, Collin Malone, Wyatt VanHouten, Brennan VanHouten (first)
25 Freestyle: W. VanHouten (first); B. VanHouten (fifth); Jenner Fineran (sixth)
25 Backstroke: Malone (first); Tucker Gotto (fifth)
25 Breaststroke: Malone (first); B. VanHouten (fifth); Fineran (sixth)
50 Freestyle: W. VanHouten (first); Malone (second); Tucker Gotto (sixth)
25 Butterfly: W. VanHouten (first); Tucker Gotto (third); B. VanHouten (fifth)
100 Freestyle Relay: Malone, B. VanHouten, Tucker Gotto, W. VanHouten (first)
11-12 Girls
200 Medley Relay: Stella Mahrt, Jenna Meadows, Myah Schwarte, Jacee Jepsen (first)
50 Freestyle: Jepsen (first); Schwarte (second); Meadows (fourth)
50 Backstroke: Jepsen (first); Mahrt (second); Sophia Malone (third)
100 Individual Medley: Jepsen (first); Malone (third); Meadows (fourth)
50 Breaststroke: Meadows (first); Malone (second)
100 Freestyle: Mahrt (first); Schwarte (second); Malone (third)
50 Butterfly: Schwarte (first); Mahrt (second); Meadows (fourth)
200 Freestyle Relay: Schwarte, Malone, Mahrt, Jepsen (first)
11-12 Boys
50 Freestyle: Landen Cadwell (first)
100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first)
50 Breaststroke: Cadwell (first)
100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first)
50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first)
13-14 Girls
200 Medley Relay: Samantha Cadwell, Charlotte Schrum, Annah Schwarte, Julie Cornelius (first)
50 Freestyle: Schwarte (second); Cadwell (fourth); Cornelius (fifth)
50 Backstroke: Schrum (second); Cadwell (fourth); Cornelius (fifth)
100 Individual Medley: Schrum (second); Cadwell (fourth)
50 Breaststroke: Schrum (second)
100 Freestyle: Schwarte (second); Cornelius (fourth)
50 Butterfly: Schwarte (third)
200 Freestyle Relay: Cadwell, Cornelius, Schrum, Schwarte (second)
13-14 Boys
50 Freestyle: Weston Toft (first)
50 Backstroke: Toft (first)
100 Individual Medley: Toft (first)
50 Breaststroke: Toft (first)
100 Freestyle: Toft (first)
15-18 Girls
50 Freestyle: Sophia VanHouten (fourth)
50 Backstroke: VanHouten (second)
100 Individual Medley: VanHouten (third)
100 Freestyle: VanHouten (third)
50 Butterfly: VanHouten (second)
15-18 Boys
50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (second); Cody Segebart (third)
50 Backstroke: Segebart (second)